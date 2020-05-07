Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK banks' lending to COVID-19-hit firms rises to 5.5 billion pounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 05:09am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

British banks' lending to firms hit by the coronavirus under the government's main loan guarantee scheme for small and medium-sized firms has risen to 5.5 billion pounds from 4.1 billion pounds last week, industry data showed on Thursday.

Regulators and politicians have criticised banks for the slow pace of lending under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBIL), which is 80% guaranteed by the taxpayer.

UK Finance, the trade body for lenders, said its members had approved 33,812 of the 62,674 completed loan applications they had received as of May 6.

This represents a growing number of rejected or unprocessed applications compared with the 52,807 applications received up to April 28, of which 25,262 were approved.

"Any financing provided under the CBIL or BBL schemes is a debt not a grant, and so firms should carefully consider their ability to repay before applying," UK Finance's chief executive, Stephen Jones, said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aMagna profit halves on COVID-19 hit
RE
05:09aUK banks' lending to COVID-19-hit firms rises to 5.5 billion pounds
RE
05:05aPerkiomen Valley School District in PA Selects Synergy Education Platform
SE
05:04aChina Counters Coronavirus Crunch With a Surprise Rise in Exports -- Update
DJ
05:02aAnglo American considers spinning off South African coal operations
RE
05:02aUnitedHealth to issue premium credits as part of $1.5 billion spending plan
RE
05:01aITALY TO INJECT 3 BILLION EUROS IN NEW ALITALIA : industry minister
RE
05:00aBank of England sees worst slump in 300 years as coronavirus bites
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
4BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group