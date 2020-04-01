Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears, pressure on bonuses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in St Albans

Britain's top banks have axed dividend payments after pressure from the regulator, saving their capital as a buffer against expected losses from the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered and the British arm of Spain's Santander all halted payouts in a co-ordinated industry response to a request from the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) on Tuesday.

The lenders had been due to pay out over 8 billion pounds ($9.93 billion) between them in 2019 dividends, with HSBC the biggest payer at $4.2 billion.

The PRA also asked banks and insurers not to pay senior staff bonuses this year, although none of the banks opted to provide details on how they would comply with this second request.

The British lenders also held off announcing changes to their executive pay policies.

Shares in domestic-focused lenders Lloyds and Barclays shed more than 5% each in early trading, while HSBC and Standard Chartered saw their stocks fall 7.7% and 6% respectively by 0708 GMT.

Hong Kong shares of HSBC fell as much as 9.9% to their lowest since March 2009, while StanChart dropped 7.4% in the morning trade on Wednesday. The broader Hong Kong market index was down 0.4%.

The PRA said banks entered the pandemic, which has put Britain into lockdown, with strong capital positions, enough to withstand a severe UK and global recession.

Banks pay out dividends as a means of rewarding shareholders and disposing of excess profits, but they have the option to retain the earnings instead to preserve their capital levels.

While suspending investor distributions was described as prudent by the lenders, analysts at Jefferies said the move had "structurally bearish ramifications" for the sector, including raising the cost of equity.

"...It is not beyond the wit of man that some banks might need rights issues and all of this uncertainty in our view ultimately weakens prospective investment propositions."

FOLLOWING ECB'S LEAD

The statements from British lenders come after the European Central Bank (ECB) last week asked euro zone lenders to skip dividend payments and share buybacks until October at the earliest, and use their profits to support the economy.

Several of Europe's largest lenders, including UniCredit, and Societe Generale, have already announced they will hold off paying 2019 dividends for now.

However, there are some hold outs. Swiss banking giants UBS and Credit Suisse have both said they plan to press ahead with 2019 dividends despite their home regulator urging caution over payouts.

The move to scrap 2019 shareholder distributions is expected to free up capital that banks can instead lend to businesses and consumers rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

But some analysts believe cancelling dividends could actually harm the supply of credit to the real economy.

"We note that euro area bank market capitalization fell on 30 March by the same as the 30 billion euros 'saved' by its dividend ban on Friday 27 March," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note, referring to the ECB's move.

The European Union's banking watchdog said earlier on Tuesday that banks should be "conservative" in how they award bonuses to preserve capital and keep lending during the coronavirus pandemic.

However it stopped short of calling on banks to stop bonuses altogether.

Italy's UniCredit and Spain's BBVA have both said this week that their top management will waive their 2020 bonuses.

Standard Chartered signaled in a memo on Monday that the bank would likely cut its 2020 executive payouts.

PRA Chief Executive Sam Woods also wrote to heads of insurers, saying they should pay "close attention" to the need to protect policyholders and maintain safety and soundness when considering bonuses or dividends.

HSBC signaled a gloomy first-quarter earnings season for British banks, warning in its statement that it would see bad loans rising and revenues falling as the economic impact of the pandemic hits.

The coronavirus has infected more than 850,000 people globally, and killed over 42,000, a Reuters tally shows
. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of the virus: openhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

By Lawrence White, Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -8.42% 246.262 Delayed Quote.-35.87%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 0.00%End-of-day quote.-40.54%
BARCLAYS PLC -5.00% 88.9161 Delayed Quote.-47.61%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -4.98% 7.596 Delayed Quote.-38.95%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -7.93% 417.75 Delayed Quote.-23.26%
LEGAL & GENERAL -9.62% 174.678 Delayed Quote.-36.02%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -5.59% 30.1642 Delayed Quote.-48.80%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -7.93% 955 Delayed Quote.-28.54%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC -6.57% 392 Delayed Quote.-25.67%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -5.47% 14.488 Real-time Quote.-50.51%
STANDARD CHARTERED -6.51% 416.2 Delayed Quote.-37.42%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -5.09% 106.696 Delayed Quote.-53.02%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -3.60% 6.885 Delayed Quote.-45.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aChina's ports brace for second hit as virus spread wipes out exports
RE
03:52aItaly's factory activity contracts at fastest rate for 11 years - PMI
RE
03:49aTaiwan to spend $35 billion fighting virus, to donate 10 million masks
RE
03:47aParis Club creditors agree to cancel $1.4 billion of Somali debt
RE
03:43aSouth Africa should seek IMF funding to deal with pandemic - IIF
RE
03:41aRisk-hedging Chinese investors push commodities markets to record high trades
RE
03:41aSouth Africa's rand falls as global recession fears mount
RE
03:38aDenmark's central bank slashes 2020 growth forecast amid coronavirus
RE
03:36aCIMC RAFFLES OFFSHORE SINGAPORE PTE : starts construction of the world biggest LNG powered MegaRoRo Vessel
PU
03:35aFitch, Moody's downgrade S.African banks to junk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev updates on the sale of Carlton & United Breweries to As..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group