UK boosts funding for low emissions vehicles

Executives and politicians will gather in Birmingham on Tuesday for a Zero Emission Vehicle Summit as the government hopes to make Britain a world-leading country in low emissions technology.

A series of investments totalling more than 500 million pounds are also being announced by a number of companies, including Aston Martin, which will create over 1,000 new jobs.

"These measures will drive the design, use, uptake and infrastructure necessary for cleaner, greener vehicles – and in doing so, it will help us drastically reduce a major contributor to our global warming emissions," Prime Minister Theresa May said in pre-released excerpts of comments she is set to make.

May will also host a roundtable discussion at the conference with supply-chain companies from Germany, the United States, Japan, China, Spain and India to help boost demand as Britain tries to encourage inward investment as it leaves the European Union.

