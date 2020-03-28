Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK broadband providers lift data caps during coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 08:36pm EDT
A billboard advertising Virgin media fibre broadband is seen in London, Britain

Britain's big telecoms providers have agreed to remove all data caps on fixed-line broadband services that have become a lifeline for people isolated at home during the coronavirus crisis, the government said on Sunday.

The companies, which include BT, Virgin Media, Sky and TalkTalk, committed to support and protect vulnerable customers during the pandemic after talks with the government and regulator Ofcom.

Other measures include helping customers who find it difficult to pay bills as a result of the epidemic, improving mobile and landline packages to ensure people can stay connected, and prioritizing repairs for vulnerable customers.

"It is essential that people stay at home to protect the NHS (health service) and save lives. This package helps people to stay connected whilst they stay home," Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said in the government statement.

Many of the companies have already taken steps to support customers during the crisis, including making it easier for vulnerable people to access information they need.

The other companies that agreed to the commitments were Openreach, O2, Vodafone, Three, Hyperoptic, Gigaclear and KCOM.

((Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne))
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -9.05% 119.4 Delayed Quote.-37.95%
COMCAST CORPORATION -5.91% 34.57 Delayed Quote.-23.13%
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.2 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -4.05% 16.83 Delayed Quote.-25.99%
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC -2.65% 84.5 Delayed Quote.-27.22%
TELEFONICA S.A. -3.45% 4.129 End-of-day quote.-33.69%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -6.08% 116.08 Delayed Quote.-20.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36pUK broadband providers lift data caps during coronavirus crisis
RE
06:43pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : DHS Reiterates Longstanding Status Of Mining As Critical Infrastructure Sector
PU
06:23pMINISTRY OF RAILWAYS OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Indian Railways continues with its efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities throughout the country
PU
03:41pItaly PM adopts new measures to help coronavirus-hit economy
RE
02:42pUK to help stricken businesses by easing regulation
RE
11:43aGlobal Economic Fallout Grows as Coronavirus Cases Pass 600,000 -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:28aEXCLUSIVE : Amazon entices warehouse employees to grocery unit with higher pay
RE
10:03aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Maximum Interest Rate for Credit Cards (2020-20)
PU
10:00aNamibia suspends mining operations as coronavirus lockdown takes effect
RE
09:53aAlgeria's annual inflation slips in February
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Limits Access to Experimental Coronavirus Drug Due to High Demand
2DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : DOUYU INTERNATIONAL : DOYU ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Remin..
3INPUT CAPITAL CORP. : INPUT CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Update To Substantial Issuer Bid
4RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : RTI SURGICAL : RTIX ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds RTI Surgical ..
5TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group