Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK budget watchdog ordered to cancel new fiscal forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 04:34am EST
Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester

Britain's independent budget watchdog dropped a plan to publish an updated assessment of the public finances on Thursday after the country's top civil servant decided at the last minute that it would break election rules.

The Office for Budget Responsibility had been widely expected to revise up its forecasts for Britain's borrowing needs after changes to the way the public accounts are calculated, putting the government on course to break a borrowing cap it had set itself.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a snap Dec. 12 election in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.

His finance minister Sajid Javid said earlier on Thursday that only Johnson's Conservative Party could be trusted with the public finances.

"We had planned to publish a technical restatement of our March public finance forecast this morning," the OBR said in a statement issued an hour before the new forecasts had been due for release.

"This will no longer go ahead as the Cabinet Secretary has concluded that this would not be consistent with the Cabinet Office’s General Election Guidance."

Javid, who is due to give a speech about his economic plans on Thursday, is reviewing the government's budget rules and has said he wants to take advantage of low borrowing costs to spend more on infrastructure.

Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill earlier this week also ruled that a plan by Javid to use the civil service to assess the cost of the opposition Labour Party's spending plans would break impartiality rules.

(Writing by William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.8611 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aRussia-China fund seeks Chinese investors for Saudi Aramco IPO
RE
05:03aOil rebounds to $62 on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
04:55aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA-ACPC releases initial Php180-M RCEF to Landbank
PU
04:55aTHREE RIVERS DISTRICT COUNCIL : No Laughing Matter
PU
04:55aU.S.-China trade deal hopes restart stocks rally
RE
04:53aChinese government bodies call for prohibition on vaping in public
RE
04:51aU.S.-China trade deal hopes restart stocks rally
RE
04:48aEmirates airlines first half profit surges on cheaper fuel, cost cuts
RE
04:45aCESKA NARODNI BANKA : Turnovers on the foreign exchange market in the week of 14 – 18 October 2019
PU
04:45aCESKA NARODNI BANKA : Turnovers on the money market in the week of 14 – 18 October 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : cautions about tougher 2020 after beating fourth-quarter forecasts
3MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
4MIDEA GROUP CO LTD : GRAPHIC: Foreign holdings of China equities at record
5China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group