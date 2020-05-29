Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK business confidence matches 2008 low in May - Lloyds Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London

British business confidence fell to its lowest since the 2008 financial crisis in May, according to a survey for Lloyds Bank which contrasts with other surveys which have shown a small improvement since the initial shock of the coronavirus lockdown.

Lloyds said its monthly business barometer dropped to -33, matching the historic low set in December 2008, reflecting reduced optimism about the economy and weaker hiring intentions.

"Despite the results partly capturing the period since the government's announcement of an initial easing of restrictions, trading conditions remain difficult for most firms," Lloyds economist Hann-Ju Ho said.

Last week a purchasing managers' index for Britain's services and manufacturing sectors showed a slower pace of decline in May than in April, although Britain's economy is still on course for a contraction of historic proportions.

A separate report from manufacturing trade body Make UK on Friday showed that a quarter of its members planned to make staff redundant over the next six months, as growing numbers expected it to take more than a year for the economy to recover.

Britain's economy went into full lockdown on March 23, but this month the government has been encouraging businesses to return to work, and next month a wider range of retailers will be able to reopen to the public.

Britain's car industry said just 197 vehicles were made across the country in April - the fewest since World War Two - and some big manufacturers such as Nissan do not plan to restart production until next month.

(Reporting by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39aCrisis-hit Wall Street checks in to Zandi's 'impairment studio'
RE
02:35aFinland in recession after first-quarter GDP shrinks 0.9% quarter-on-quarter - Statistics Finland
RE
02:33aBritain needs to start tapering its COVID furlough scheme, minister says
RE
02:30aJapan April household spending seen due to coronavirus emergency - Reuters poll
RE
02:29aGerman retail sales fall far less than expected in April
RE
02:28aEXPLAINER : More central banks eye yield curve control. How does Japan's work?
RE
02:28aWith 'Main Street' in view, Fed weighs risks of job, productivity shocks
RE
02:26aUK business confidence matches 2008 low in May - Lloyds Bank
RE
02:25aUK car output could fall to lowest level in decades after virus hit
RE
02:25aIntesa should confirm in legal doc that offer still stands - UBI CEO to paper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Google Explores Vodafone Idea Stake as Part of India Push, FT Reports
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
3GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD. : Volkswagen pumps 2 billion euros into China electric vehicle bet, buys stakes in..
4RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
5China's Geely raises $836 million from share sale
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group