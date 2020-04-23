Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK business lobby wants easier terms for government-backed loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:06pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

Britain's government needs to relax lending terms for government-backed loans to smaller businesses to stop them going bust during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Confederation of British Industry said on Thursday.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak has so far rejected calls to give a 100% government guarantee to lending to small businesses, rather than requiring banks to take 20% of the risk and carry out their own, sometimes lengthy, credit checks.

The CBI also said loans should be repayable over 10 years, rather than a maximum six, for businesses that face high fixed costs and low profit margins.

"Helping firms that have fallen through the cracks will protect jobs and livelihoods as the crisis unfolds and ensure a solid foundation to build on," CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn said.

British banks have so far lent 2.8 billion pounds to small and medium-sized businesses with a turnover of up to 45 million pounds under the government scheme, approving 16,624 loans since the scheme opened on March 23. There is a backlog of around 20,000 loan applications.

Last week Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told banks they needed to speed up the pace of lending, and noted emergency loans had gone through faster in countries such as Germany where there is a 100% state guarantee for some credit.

The CBI said there should be simplified procedures for loans under 25,000 pounds and that loans up to 500,000 pounds should benefit from a 100% guarantee as well as an option of repayment over 10 years.

Sunak said on Monday that countries offering 100% loan guarantees did not have an equivalent to the grants available for 80% of the salary of furloughed staff.

The CBI said these grants did not help businesses such as ferry operators or plant nurseries which needed to maintain staff to keep operations going.

Firms that already had high levels of debt - or those such as hotel chains that were too large to benefit from property tax waivers - were also struggling, it added.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:51pSome States' Unemployment Claims Surged as National Rate Fell -- Update
DJ
08:43pWTO report says 80 countries limiting exports of face masks, other goods
RE
08:41pU.S.'S MNUCHIN CONSIDERS LENDING PROGRAM FOR STRUGGLING OIL COMPANIES : Bloomberg News
RE
08:28pSunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says
RE
08:19pBOEING PLANS TO CUT 787 DREAMLINER OUTPUT, JOBS : Bloomberg News
RE
08:18pU.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation
RE
08:14pGlobal economic contraction to be steepest on record, recovery U-shaped
RE
08:09pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.50 pct
RE
08:07pAsian stocks poised to rise after Wall Street gains slip away
RE
08:06pGoldman CEO Solomon faces pay scrub after ISS urges vote 'against'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
4KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : More U.S. companies return payroll loans after new Treasury guidance
5KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group