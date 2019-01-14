Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK car insurance premiums fall six percent in 2018 - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:21pm EST
Cars sit in a traffic jam along the Embankment during the morning rush hour in central London

(Reuters) - The cost of a comprehensive motor insurance policy fell 6 percent in Britain in 2018, according to a survey, which indicated potential trade barriers brought on by the country's looming exit from the European Union would hurt prices in 2019.

Prices in 2018 were pushed down by changes in the Ogden rate, used to calculate compensation for personal injuries, and the Civil Liability Bill, which includes reforms likely to reduce claims for whiplash injuries.

Whiplash is a form of neck injury caused by a sudden jolt that snaps the head backwards but insurers argu
e that many claims in such cases are fraudulent. (https://reut.rs/2TQ4sBY

The average premium for a comprehensive policy is now £774, according to the latest index from price comparison site Confused.com, compiled by insurance advisory company Willis Towers Watson Plc.

The index, based on enquiries submitted to insurer Admiral Group's Confused.com, found that the final quarter of 2018 saw prices rise by an average of 2 percent, following an increase of 1 percent the previous quarter.

" ... Recent price rises reflect the intense pressure on margins being experienced by insurers due to repair cost and claims inflation, which are likely to be further impacted by Brexit developments," said Stephen Jones, UK head of P&C pricing, claims, product and underwriting at Willis Towers Watson.

Companies such as Admiral, RSA Insurance Group Plc, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, esure and Hastings Group Holdings Plc provide motor insurance for Britain's highly competitive insurance sector.

"Low interest rates and intense competition will continue to impact premiums in 2019, with insurers facing the additional risk of a significant rise in the cost of repairs and imported car parts due to exchange rate movements, new tariffs or other potential Brexit-related trade barriers," Jones added.

Britain's
motor insurers hit by falling prices, regulation:

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP 0.15% 2028 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.25% 321.1 Delayed Quote.1.00%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP 0.08% 530.4 Delayed Quote.3.19%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON -0.27% 153.57 Delayed Quote.1.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19pSouth Korea imports no Iran oil in December; 2018 imports fall 60 percent
RE
08:02pDollar steady as global growth worries bolster safe-haven assets
RE
07:59pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Deliberate food contamination needs harsher penalties
PU
07:58pOil prices edge up on supply cuts, but weakening economic outlook caps gains
RE
07:51pAsian shares on defensive, sterling braces for Brexit vote
RE
07:46pFrom Legal Pot to a Plastic Bags Ban, New York Budget to Cover More Than Just Money
DJ
07:24pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND AGRI FOOD OF CANADA : The Government of Canada invests in Canadian Field Crops
PU
07:21pUK car insurance premiums fall six percent in 2018 - survey
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4EDF RENEWABLES NORTH AMERICA : Announces Commercial Operation at Copenhagen Wind Project in New York
5SEMPRA ENERGY : SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Issues "Dial It Down" Alert Through Friday Night

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.