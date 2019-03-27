Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK car output falls 15 percent in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 08:13pm EDT
Cars readied for export are parked next to a vehicle storage facility on the dockside at the ABP port in Southampton

LONDON (Reuters) - British car production slumped by an annual 15.3 percent last month as demand in important European and Asian markets fell, an industry body said on Thursday as it warned again about the damage a no-deal Brexit would do to the sector.

Output fell to 123,203 cars in February, the ninth month of declines as exports, which account for 80 percent of total production, slumped 16.4 percent, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

“The ninth month of decline for UK car production should be a wake-up call for anyone who thinks this industry, already challenged by international trade hostilities, declining markets and technological disruption, could survive a ‘no-deal’ Brexit without serious damage," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18pBoeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's approval
RE
08:18pU.S. FAA says it has not granted initial approval for Boeing 737 MAX anti-stall upgrade
RE
08:15pUK politicians must stop 'chasing rainbows' on Brexit - BCC
RE
08:13pUK car output falls 15 percent in February
RE
08:10pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to launch month-long production safety inspection
PU
07:55pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Countries of the Region Reaffirm the Importance of Strengthening and Integrating National Statistical Systems
PU
07:50pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Contracts For March 27, 2019
PU
07:45pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Reports reinforce need for increased domestic gas development
PU
07:45pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Positioning Australia as a critical minerals powerhouse
PU
07:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : People with Autism Must Have Access to Affordable Assistive Technologies, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Observance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's a..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. jury says Bayer must pay $80 million to man in Roundup cancer trial
4LYFT INC : LYFT : raises IPO price target as investor fret over missing out
5Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) on..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.