UK car output rises for the first time in 15 months

09/25/2019 | 07:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: New Land Rover cars are seen in a parking lot at the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England.

LONDON (Reuters) - British car production increased by an annual 3.3% in August, the first rise in 15 months, helped by several factories having moved their summertime shutdowns to April in preparation for the original Brexit date, an industry body said on Thursday.

BMW, Peugeot, Honda and Jaguar Land Rover all closed factories ranging from a few days to four weeks in April over concerns that Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union in March could lead to disruption, including delays to the arrival of parts.

The move led to a 44.5% decline in output in April, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) and ended up being in vain as Brexit was eventually pushed back to the end of October.

August saw a small bounceback with output rising 3.3% to 92,158 cars, helped by a 15.2% increase in domestic demand, data showed.

"Today's figures mask the underlying downward trend and strengthening global headwinds facing the sector, including international trade tensions, massive technological upheaval and, in the UK, political and economic uncertainty," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

"We now need parliament and government to redouble efforts to get a deal that maintains free and frictionless trade."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.88612 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.05% 2860 End-of-day quote.2.14%
PEUGEOT -1.53% 22.57 Real-time Quote.22.93%
