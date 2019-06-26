Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK car output slumps for 12th month in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 07:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: New Land Rover cars are seen in a parking lot at the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England.

LONDON (Reuters) - British car production fell by 15.5% in May, the 12th month in a row of declines due to model changes and falling demand at home and abroad, an industry body said on Thursday.

The sector has been hit by a slump in demand for diesel vehicles, new regulations and uncertainty over Brexit in recent months.

Britain churned out 116,035 cars last month, according to data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Output is down 21% so far this year, hit partly by some plants shutting down in April in preparation for a possible disorderly Brexit in March, but Britain's exit date has been postponed until October.

The SMMT has warned against a “seismic” no-deal Brexit on Halloween, which it said could add billions of pounds in tariffs and cause border disruption, crippling the sector.

"12 consecutive months of decline for UK car manufacturing is a serious concern and underlines yet again the importance of securing a Brexit deal quickly," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:09pGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr in Toronto to highlight opportunities worldwide for Canadian businesses to grow, create jobs
PU
08:05pU.S. Senate passes border aid bill, sends it to House
RE
08:05pCentral Americans yearning for U.S. turn to smugglers amid Trump asylum crackdown
RE
08:05pBroadway Musicians, Producers Reach Contract Deal
DJ
08:00pJapan May retail sales rise 1.2% year-on-year
RE
07:54pTEXAS OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Making America Safer and More Secure
PU
07:51pHunt has costly tax and spending plans - think tank
RE
07:43pHuawei Technologies loses trade secrets case against U.S. chip designer
RE
07:43pMETRONOME : Delivers World's First Cross-Blockchain Transfer Capability
BU
07:41pHuawei Technologies loses trade secrets case against U.S. chip designer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
3Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
4BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About