UK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules

The move by British regulators follows similar action in countries already hit much harder by the virus - authorities in Hong Kong and Spain have extended the deadline for annual reports by two months.

In China, the epicentre of the crisis, companies listed on the mainland stock markets have delayed filing annual reports as auditors struggle to sign off accounts after the government effectively closed businesses to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a list of UK-listed companies, in alphabetical order, that have delayed publication of full-year results:

A.G. BARR: Soft drinks firm was due to report results on March 24.

CPP GROUP: Publication of its preliminary results due this month will be delayed pending further advice.

GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM: Oil and gas explorer said it was delaying results which were scheduled on March 26.

IGAS ENERGY: Onshore oil and gas producer also delayed financial results.

INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS: Diagnostics services provider was due to release its full-year results on March 26.

KINGFISHER: Home improvement group was scheduled to release its statement on March 24.

MEARS GROUP: Outsourcer will delay results beyond March 24.

N BROWN: Fashion retailer said it was likely to delay publication of its results, which were expected to be released on April 29.

STM GROUP: Financial services provider said it will no longer announce its preliminary results on March 24.

S&U PLC: Motor finance provider said full-year results will be delayed beyond March 24.

ZOTEFOAMS: Block foams maker was due to release its preliminary financial results on March 24.

(Source: Company announcements)

(Compiled by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Josephine Mason)