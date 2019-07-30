Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK company insolvencies hit five-year high in second quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:20am EDT
A boy cycles past a closed down retail unit for rent in Stockport, near Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of insolvent companies in England and Wales hit its highest in more than five years in the second quarter of 2019, according to data on Tuesday that showed businesses under rising financial pressure as Brexit nears.

The Insolvency Service, a government agency, said 4,321 companies entered insolvency in the April-June period on an underlying basis, excluding bulk closures of personal service companies. This was up from 4,213 in the first quarter and marked the largest total since early 2014.

The figures showed fewer personal insolvencies, chiming with other data that show resilience among consumers but a muted picture of the business economy.

"Today's figures are evidence of a difficult period for UK businesses," Duncan Swift, president of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, said.

"Businesses which stockpiled items ahead of the original Brexit deadline of 29 March will now be seeing those decisions have an impact on their cash flow levels."


GRAPHIC - Company insolvencies rise sharply:https://tmsnrt.rs/2ymGEwu

The number of personal insolvencies continued to decline after striking an eight-year high at the end of 2018, dropping to 30,937 in England and Wales in the second quarter from 31,346 in the first three months of 2019, the Insolvency Service said.

The fall masked some concerning trends, R3's Swift said.

While the number of less-severe forms of insolvency such as individual voluntary arrangements and debt relief orders declined in the first quarter, the number of full-blown bankruptcies rose to their highest since late 2014.

The rate of individuals entering insolvency over the year to June rose to 26.2 per 10,000 adults from 25.8 in the first quarter -- the highest rate since early 2012 and reflecting a spike in insolvency in late 2018, the figures showed.

"The situation is still serious for the UK's personal finances," Swift said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken, William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:32aHuawei warns on U.S. ban after China smartphone sales drive first-half revenue
RE
07:30aADS : 2018 UK Defence Export Orders Worth £14bn
PU
07:23aChina will boost economy but won't use property market for stimulus-Politburo
RE
07:23aChina Politburo Vows Stabilizing Measures to Ease Economic Headwinds -State Media
DJ
07:22aHuawei warns on U.S. ban after China smartphone sales drive first-half revenue
RE
07:20aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result
PU
07:20aUK company insolvencies hit five-year high in second quarter
RE
07:17aEuro struggles ahead of Fed meeting
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Interim Results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa braces for more challenges after price war hits earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group