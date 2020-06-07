Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK considers giving drivers up to £6,000 in new car scrappage scheme - Telegraph

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 05:03pm EDT
Electric cars charge on a street in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering giving drivers up to £6,000 to swap their diesel and petrol cars for electric vehicles, under plans to relaunch the economy, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Johnson is said to be looking at July 6 as a potential date for an announcement on the new car scrappage scheme, which is designed to provide a shot in the arm for UK electric car manufacturing following the impact of coronavirus lockdown, the newspaper said https://bit.ly/2UhTYO4.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03pUK considers giving drivers up to £6,000 in new car scrappage scheme - Telegraph
RE
03:40pShell suspends operations in Argentina's Vaca Muerta area after seismic activity
RE
02:59pEnergy firms pare 34% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil, 32% of gas - offshore regulator
RE
02:46pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Tropical Storm Cristobol
PU
02:16pVenezuela's new gasoline system fails to end epic lines
RE
01:21pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MONTENEGRO : Competitiveness Council to hold 10th session on Monday in attendance of trade unions representatives
PU
12:55pUnions at ArcelorMittal's Ilva plant call strike over job plans
RE
12:15pItalian Debt Is Surging. But Investors Are Playing It Cool
DJ
11:01aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : SBP Reiterates not to share personal details on fake calls (07.06.2020)
PU
10:06aLufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AstraZeneca contacted Gilead over potential megamerger - Bloomberg News
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA, Ryanair, easyJet protest over 'wholly unjustified' UK quarantine pl..
3ASTRAZENECA CONTACTED GILEAD OVER POTENTIAL MEGAMERGER: Bloomberg News
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says it is cooperating with investigation, reiterates outlook
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Jefferies remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group