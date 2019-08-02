Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK construction sector contracts again, spillover risk seen - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 05:01am EDT
Construction work is seen on high-rise office blocks in the City of London in London, Britain

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Activity in Britain's construction industry shrank for a third month in a row in July as Brexit worries hit building projects, amid concerns that the slowdown could soon spill over into other areas of the economy, a survey showed on Friday.

The IHS Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 45.3, a less severe contraction than June's 43.1 -which was the weakest reading in more than 10 years - but still well below the 50 level at which growth begins.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to recover more strongly to 46.0.

A sharp drop in new orders - down for four months in a row - meant a quick turnaround was unlikely and confidence in the sector was the lowest since November 2012, IHS Markit said.

"Construction companies have started to respond to lower workloads by cutting back on input buying, staffing numbers and sub-contractor usage," Tim Moore, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said.

"If the current speed of construction sector retrenchment is sustained, it will soon ripple through the supply chain, and spillovers to other parts of the UK economy will quickly become apparent."

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that "profound uncertainties" about Brexit and the rise of protectionism in the global economy were weighing on Britain.

IHS Markit said commercial work was hardest hit in July while civil engineering and housebuilding also shrank.

Construction accounts for 6% of Britain's economy, which has relied heavily on spending by consumers to offset a fall in business investment during the Brexit crisis.

On Thursday, a PMI for the manufacturing sector - which represents 10% of Britain's economy - held at a six-and-a-half-year low in July and output fell by the most in seven years.

A PMI for Britain's dominant services sector is due to be published on Monday.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet; william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.15% 0.91511 Delayed Quote.1.31%
IHS MARKIT LTD -0.59% 64.04 Delayed Quote.33.50%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN -1.04%End-of-day quote.-66.64%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM -1.32% 0.0014 End-of-day quote.-43.62%
RIPPLE - EURO -0.18% 0.2848 End-of-day quote.-9.30%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.13% 0.3159 End-of-day quote.-13.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21aFears of earnings recession keep investors away from stocks - BAML
RE
05:21aOil prices regain ground after plunge on Trump's tariff vow
RE
05:16aOil prices regain ground after plunge on Trump's tariff vow
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aOil prices regain ground after plunge on Trump's tariff vow
RE
05:14aEXCLUSIVE : Greek cenbank recommends full lifting of capital controls
RE
05:08aEuro zone retail trade rises in June, industrial prices slip
RE
05:05aEU seeks name for IMF head among four, with no UK candidate
RE
05:03aEU seeks name for IMF head among four, with no UK candidate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3BARCLAYS PLC : RBS to miss profit target as Brexit warning signs build
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA-owner IAG gains on profit rise, outlook despite strike threat
5TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Backs Guidance; 1st Half Revenues Slipped

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group