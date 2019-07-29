Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK consumer lending growth sinks to five-year low in June, housing market picks up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 04:51am EDT
Houses are seen painted in various colours in a residential street in London

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's housing market picked up modestly in June with a stronger-than-expected rise in mortgage approvals, but consumer lending growth slowed to a fresh five-year low, Bank of England figures showed on Monday.

Brexit worries have weighed on house prices since June 2016's referendum, though the effect has been most marked in London and surrounding areas, where valuations were already highest.

More recently, there have been signs of a stabilisation in prices, possibly linked to a delay in leaving the European Union, and the closely watched RICS poll of surveyors has recovered in recent months, even as the risk of Britain leaving the EU without a deal has mounted.

The BoE said the number of mortgages approved for house purchase rose to 66,440 in June from an upwardly revised 65,647 in May, the highest since January and above economists' average forecasts of 65,750 in a Reuters poll.

Net mortgage lending, which typically lags approvals, also rose more than expected in June, up by 3.731 billion pounds.

Last week industry body UK Finance reported the number of approvals for house purchase near a two-year high in June, while its measure of consumer lending growth picked up slightly.

Net lending to consumers in June alone rose by 1.046 billion pounds, the BoE said, again faster than forecast, but this was not enough to stop the annual rate of lending growth slowing to 5.5% from May's 5.7%, the slowest since April 2014.

In the year to June 2018, net monthly consumer credit growth had averaged around 1.5 billion pounds.

British consumer spending has been a driving force of growth since business investment dried up after the Brexit referendum, but in recent months it has slowed.

The slowdown in consumer spending partly reflects a strong performance a year ago, when major sporting events such as the men's soccer World Cup and better weather boosted households' willingness to spend.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.33% 0.90246 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aOil loses ground on pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:18aBarclays, JP Morgan among banks facing UK class action over forex-rigging
RE
05:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11aClaims countdown for UK's costliest consumer finance scandal
RE
05:07aSterling slides to weakest since March 2017 on no-deal Brexit fears
RE
04:59aEUROPE : Merger cheer, Sanofi lift European shares; Fed in focus
RE
04:57aJapan's Motegi to meet USTR Lighthizer on Aug 1-2 in Washington
RE
04:51aUK consumer lending growth sinks to five-year low in June, housing market picks up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ryanair profit slumps 21% as overcapacity drives fares down
4AVANGRID INC : EXCLUSIVE: First big U.S. offshore wind project hits snag due to fishing-industry concerns
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group