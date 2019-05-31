Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK consumer sentiment jumps to 8-month high in May - GfK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 09:57pm EDT
The Canary Wharf financial district is seen at dusk in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers this month were the cheeriest since September last year, reporting an improvement in their personal finances and a less gloomy view of the year ahead, according to a monthly survey by market researchers GfK.

Solid demand from British households has kept the economy ticking over during a period when many businesses have called a halt to major investment until the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union become clearer.

The GfK consumer sentiment index rose to -10 in May from April's increase of -13, its highest since September 2018 and beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economist.

However, GfK said it expected further gains to be limited while it remained uncertain how Britain would leave the European Union on the newly set Brexit date of Oct. 31.

"Consumers will need to be convinced in heart, head and wallet that Brexit's murkiness has finally come to an end," GfK executive Joe Staton said.

GfK's data showed a big split between households' relatively upbeat assessment of their own financial situation - reflecting high levels of employment and rising wage growth - and a far bleaker assessment of the broader prospects for the economy.

Separately, figures from Lloyds Bank showed that last month's news of a six-month delay to Brexit had only offered a fleeting boost to business morale.

Lloyds's monthly business barometer sank back to +10 in May from +14 in April, its first fall in three months.

"A slight dip in confidence this month appears largely to reflect companies' assessment of their own trading prospects for the coming year, and the anticipated impact of the UK leaving the EU," Lloyds Bank economist Hann-Ju Ho said.

(This story refiles to remove extra word in paragraph three)

(Reporting by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57pUK consumer sentiment jumps to 8-month high in May - GfK
RE
09:45pSouth Korean Exports Shrink in May
DJ
09:40pCruise line Carnival seeks dismissal of U.S. lawsuits over Cuba docks
RE
09:40pTRUMP'S MEXICAN TARIFFS TEST LIMITS OF U.S. EMERGENCY POWERS : legal experts
RE
09:38pHuawei is too close to Chinese government - U.S. defence chief
RE
09:37pChevron says new U.S. tariffs may impair development of Mexican market
RE
09:37pTARIFF TALKS 'HAVE BEGUN,' TOP OFFICIALS MEET WEDNESDAY : Mexican minister
RE
09:37pHouse Speaker Pelosi blasts Trump for 'sowing chaos over the border'
RE
09:37pMexico, U.S. business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat
RE
09:19pTrump's Threat of Tariffs on Mexico Prompts Outcry -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Mexico, U.S. business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat
2ALPHABET : U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PREPARES ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION OF GOOGLE: sources
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
4CLASS ACTION UPDATES FOR BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf ..
5KB HOME : KB HOME : Announces Two New Communities in the Sacramento Area Now Open for Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About