Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK consumer spending grows at fastest pace since January - Visa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 02:26am CEST
Shoppers carry bags in London

LONDON (Reuters) -

British consumer spending grew over the three months to August at the fastest pace since January, chiming with other signs the economy has picked up some steam in mid-2018, a survey from payments firm Visa showed on Monday.

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending between June and August was 0.3 percent higher than in the three months before, up from growth of 0.2 percent in the May-July period, Visa said, based on its credit and debit card usage data.

Visa's report follows official figures last week that showed Britain's economy grew at its fastest in nearly a year in the three months to July thanks to strong consumer spending, lifted by the World Cup and unusually warm weather.

"The prolonged good weather has seen sustained performance for hotels, restaurants and bars, and 'food and drink' again topping the sector categories," Visa chief commercial officer Mark Antipof said.

Compared with a year ago, Visa's measure of consumer spending stood 0.4 percent higher in August, following a 0.9 percent annual drop in July.

Still, the outlook remains clouded by uncertainty about the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union -- due in just over six months -- as well as rising protectionism that could cause world trade to slow.

For those reasons the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) on Monday chopped its economic growth forecast for Britain in 2018 to 1.1 percent from its previous prediction of 1.3 percent, which had been in line with the current Reuters poll consensus of economists. [ECILT/GB]

If growth is as weak as the BCC expects, it would be Britain's worst annual performance since the 2008-09 recession caused by the global financial crisis.

The BCC trimmed its forecast for growth in 2019 to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent.

"The changes to our forecast indicate that the UK economy is in for a testing period, with persistent uncertainty and the possibility of a disorderly EU exit increasingly weighing on the UK's growth prospects," BCC economist Suren Thiru said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25aUSD Partners moving ahead with Canada crude by rail expansion
RE
03:18aAs its trading debut looms, China's Meituan locked in battle of super-apps
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aOil prices ease as trade row clouds demand outlook
RE
02:47aSingapore's Exports Growth Slows in August
DJ
02:46aAsian shares hobbled by new tariff threat
RE
02:35aGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Brazil Rate Decision and U.S. Jobless Claims
DJ
02:26aUK consumer spending grows at fastest pace since January - Visa
RE
02:24aUK consumers remain most upbeat since 2015 - IHS Markit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL NICKEL CORP : ROYAL NICKEL : RNC Doubles Strike Length of High Grade Coarse Gold Structure from New Deve..
2BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Português, S.A. informs about update of the calendar o..
3SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINO GAS & ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
4Meredith Corp to sell Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff
5LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD : Lithium Power International Ltd ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (EIA) SUBMI..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.