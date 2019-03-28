Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK consumers hold their nerve in Brexit storm: GfK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:15pm EDT
A shopper carries a basket in a supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers maintained their confidence levels in March as a strong labour market countered worries about the political chaos surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union, a survey showed on Friday.

The monthly GfK consumer confidence index held at -13 in March, similar to its level over the previous four months and a touch above expectations of -14 in Reuters poll of economists.

Still, the European Commission's version of the GfK data, which is seasonally adjusted and preferred by the Bank of England, on Thursday showed British consumer morale fell in March to its lowest level since late 2013.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would step down once a Brexit divorce deal is secured. But it remains unclear if the deal she agreed with other EU leaders can pass parliament and MPs have rejected eight alternatives.

Consumers have continued to spend, helped by strong growth in employment and improving wage growth.

By contrast, the uncertainty about Brexit has hit business investment.

"While UK consumers report a small increase in optimism for their personal financial situation for the coming year, the index is being dragged down by our nagging fears for the general economy," Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK.

The European Commission's version of GfK's data showed confidence in the economy was the weakest out of any EU country.

The GfK survey was conducted for the European Commission and polled 2,001 Britons between March 1 and March 14.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59pWhistleblower Says Jackson Hewitt Lied to Get Tax Credits
DJ
08:58pAsian stocks inch higher on hopes of progress in U.S.-China talks
RE
08:56pUNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR CENTRAL DIS : San Fernando Valley Self-Help Desk Schedule
PU
08:45pU.S.' Mnuchin says had 'productive working dinner' in China
RE
08:31pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NORTH D : Governor signs bill ratifying historic oil tax revenue sharing compact with MHA Nation
PU
08:21pNorthwest Chicken Council Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
08:21pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
08:15pUK CONSUMERS HOLD THEIR NERVE IN BREXIT STORM : GfK
RE
08:11pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Bight focus in SA forums
PU
08:11pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Land Access forum in Dalby
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. lawsuit filed against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
3S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
5Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.