Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK consumers keep calm and carry on shopping before Brexit deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 09:57am EDT
Visitors and shoppers walk along Sheep street in the centre of Stratford-upon-Avon

LONDON (Reuters) - British shoppers ignored worries about an impending Brexit deadline and spent heavily in March, official data showed on Thursday, supporting the country's sluggish economy while companies were cutting back on investment.

Retail sales volumes surged by the most in nearly two-and-a-half years in annual terms, leaping by 6.7 percent. That was way above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

The increase in part reflected the slowdown in spending a year ago, when Britain was hit by the so-called Beast from the East snowstorms and icy weather, officials at the Office for National Statistics said. Warm weather in March this year helped increase spending on clothes, the ONS said.

Sterling rose on the data, reaching a session high against the euro.

Britain was originally due to leave the European Union on March 29, but that deadline was pushed back to April 12 and then again to Oct. 31 as Prime Minister Theresa May failed to break an impasse in parliament on the terms of Brexit.

The figures published by the ONS on Thursday covered the period from Feb. 24 to March 30.

"There is hope that the delay in a potential no-deal Brexit until October will allow the stronger retail sentiment to remain undiminished," said Jeremy Thomson-Cook, an economist at WorldFirst, a currency exchange firm.

"However, a word of warning: credit card defaults in the UK have risen significantly in the first quarter and sit at the highest level since 2015, which could threaten the brighter-than-expected retail picture."

In monthly terms, sales rose for a third month in a row, by 1.1 percent. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a decline of 0.3 percent.

In the first three months of 2019, a smoother reading of spending patterns, sales grew by 1.6 percent compared with the previous three months, the strongest increase since August 2018.

CONSUMERS TO THE RESCUE

Consumer spending has supported Britain's sluggish economy through the Brexit crisis, in contrast to businesses, which have cut back on investment. Falling inflation, rising wages and the lowest unemployment since 1975 have boosted household incomes.

However, wages after inflation are still below their peak before the financial crisis, raising questions about how long consumers can support the economy, which is struggling not only with Brexit but also with slower global growth.

The Bank of England said on Thursday that banks reported they cut back on the availability of consumer credit in early 2019 and expected more tightening in the second quarter.

The BoE has predicted the slowest overall growth in Britain's economy for a decade this year. But BoE officials say they underestimated the resilience of British households in the face of the Brexit referendum in 2016, and Thursday's figures are likely to further surprise the central bank.

The BoE has said it plans to raise interest rates gradually once the uncertainty about Brexit clears.

Last week, figures from the British Retail Consortium suggested shoppers had cut spending at high-street retailers for the first time in almost a year in March.

But supermarket chain Tesco said its shoppers were not being put off by Brexit.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)

By William Schomberg and Andy Bruce
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESCO -0.24% 249.5 Delayed Quote.31.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aSUSTAINABLE FOOD LAB : Cool Farm Tool Grows in Coffee
PU
10:07aCanada extends deadline for Trans Mountain pipeline decision to June 18
RE
10:07aU.S. wins WTO ruling against China grain import quotas
RE
10:03aTSX edges higher as energy stocks track oil gains
RE
10:01aBrexit inertia means London's finance workers face summer slump
RE
09:57aUK consumers keep calm and carry on shopping before Brexit deadline
RE
09:53aCanopy Growth to buy Acreage in $3.4 billion deal
RE
09:49aCAC 40 : France points way for UK shake up of audit market
RE
09:46aUNITED STATES : Flash Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 52.4
09:46aUNITED STATES : Flash Services PMI worse than estimates at 52.9
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
2AIRBUS SE : Jet Airways shares plunge, rivals race to grab grounded carrier's slots
3L'ORÉAL : Kering shares slide as Gucci's growth slows
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
5UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About