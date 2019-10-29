Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK consumers more cautious about borrowing in run-up to Brexit deadline - BoE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Customers shop for fruit and vegetables inside a supermarket in London

London, Reuters - British consumers showed further signs of caution as their borrowing increased at the slowest pace in more than five years in September ahead of a Brexit deadline which has since been postponed, data showed.

The growth rate in unsecured consumer lending slowed to 6.0% in the 12 months to September, the weakest increase since July 2014 and down from 6.1% in August, the figures from the Bank of England showed.

Consumers, bolstered by low unemployment and rising wages, have helped drive Britain's economy since the Brexit referendum decision to leave the European Union more than three years ago.

But there have been signs of a turn in the mood of households recently as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit grew with Britain's parliament deadlocked on how to move ahead.

Earlier on Tuesday, mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices rose by just 0.4% on the year, the 11th month in a row that annual price growth remained below 1%.

The BoE said the number of mortgages approved for house purchase rose minimally to 65,919 in September, above economists' forecasts of 65,000 in a Reuters poll.

Net mortgage lending rose by 3.85 billion pounds in September, roughly in line with the Reuters poll forecast.

Consumer lending increased by 0.83 billion pounds, the smallest monthly increase since March, compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.9 billion pounds on the month.

Last week industry body UK Finance said the number of new mortgages approved by British banks hit a six-month low in September while annual growth in consumer credit rose to a 19-month high.

The BoE said it had revised upwards its data for annual growth in consumer credit over the past two-and-a-half years.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.13% 0.8643 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08aAmazon makes grocery delivery service free for U.S. Prime members
RE
06:08aSaudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 - sources
RE
06:07aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : EIF launches analyses on 4th Industrial Revolution, climate change and trade landscape
PU
06:07aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid by auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond
PU
06:03aBoeing CEO to face tough questions from U.S. lawmakers
RE
06:02aItaly's Newlat targets 200 million euro acquisition in 2020
RE
05:56aHong Kong excludes activist Joshua Wong from upcoming district poll
RE
05:54aSouth Africa Q3 unemployment rate at 29.1%, 11-year high
RE
05:53aZimbabwe hikes fuel prices 12%, hitting inflation-weary consumers
RE
05:53aDON'T OVERBURDEN ECB WITH CLIMATE GOALS : Weidmann
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% on weaker oil prices, hurricane
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group