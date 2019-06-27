Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK consumers turn gloomier as economy, finance worries grow - GfK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
A shopper pushes a trolley in a supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers have turned gloomier about the economy and the outlook for their personal finances, according to a survey by market researchers GfK that adds to signs of a lacklustre second quarter for the economy.

The GfK consumer sentiment index - which has been negative since shortly before the June 2016 Brexit referendum - fell to -13 in June from May's seven-month high of -10.

The reading was below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of -11.

A measure of consumers' willingness to make major purchases was its weakest since November.

Until now, solid demand from British households has kept the economy ticking over while many businesses have halted major investment until the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union become clearer.

Separately, Lloyds Bank said its monthly Business Barometer rose in June to 13% from 10% as companies became slightly more optimistic about the outlook.

"While overall business confidence is still below the long-term average, it is encouraging to see a rise for the third time in four months since the low in February," Hann-Ju Ho, economist at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said.

Closely watched surveys of the manufacturing, construction and services sector from data firm IHS Markit are due next week.

The Bank of England has forecast zero growth in Britain's economy in the April-June period, partly reflecting a rush in stockpiling by companies before the original Brexit deadline on March 29 which led to weaker output afterwards.

The GfK survey of 2,001 people was conducted from June 3 to June 14 and was carried out on behalf of the European Commission. The Lloyds survey of 1,200 companies was conducted between June 3 and June 18.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39pJapan May factory output tops expectation, but trade risks linger
RE
08:37pDollar holds steady, markets edgy ahead of Trump-Xi talks at G20
RE
08:33pTrump says to talk trade with Japanese leader Abe at G20
RE
08:24pEra of low sovereign yields to last at least two more years - Reuters poll
RE
08:21pBank of Japan board debated room for easing - June meeting summary
RE
08:16pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Monthly Industrial Statistics, May 2019
PU
08:01pSouth Korea's May factory production, investment shrink in fresh blow to economy
RE
07:44pTokyo June core CPI rises 0.9 percent year-on-year
RE
07:42pJapan jobless rate steady at 2.4% in May - government
RE
07:30pFrom phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
4APPLE : EXPLAINER: U.S. dependence on China's rare earth - Trade war vulnerability
5BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche Bank passes Fed stress test in boost for its U.S. operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About