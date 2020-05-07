Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK corporate insolvencies fall as virus support plans kick in - KPMG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London

The number of corporate insolvencies in Britain fell a third in April compared to the year before even as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the economy, figures compiled by KPMG showed on Friday, as government support packages kept firms afloat.

The spread of the novel coronavirus - and lockdown measures introduced to contain it - has ravaged the British economy, with Britons told to stay indoors and many non-essential businesses told to close. The Bank of England said on Thursday it could cause the biggest economic slump in over 300 years.

Britain is due to begin a limited easing of lockdown measures next week but a rapid reopening of the economy is not on the cards as Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks to avoid a second peak of infections.

To support businesses through the lockdown, finance minister Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of schemes, including a job retention plan allowing employers to furlough staff while government pays up to 80% of their wages.

KPMG head of restructuring Blair Nimmo said that the measures had prevented a deluge of companies entering administration but cautioned that the route out of the crisis was uncertain and that, for some, insolvencies might have been merely delayed.

"It gave companies the opportunity to go into a mothball or hibernate state whilst they waited to see what the outcome would be and how they could access the support schemes," Nimmo told Reuters, adding that courts had also not been processing winding up orders in the same way.

"It doesn't mean to say that the companies won't have issues moving forward."

The analysis of insolvency notices by KPMG's Restructuring practice showed that 61 companies fell into administration during April 2020 compared to 91 in April 2019.

Some high profile firms have gone into administration since the pandemic struck, including Carluccio's restaurants in late March and retailers Oasis, Warehouse and Debenhams in April.

Nimmo said that casual dining and retail had already faced substantial difficulties even before the coronavirus lockdown, which would not be alleviated by temporary government measures.

He said that some firms that would have gone out of business in April even without the COVID-19 pandemic had been saved by the government's schemes, but the measures had also rescued otherwise viable companies from the effects of the outbreak.

"In some cases, the schemes will only help to delay the inevitable," Nimmo said. "But in other cases they may actually be able to avoid it."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:03pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.51 percent
RE
07:59pNeiman Marcus's attempt to manage crushing debt undone by COVID-19
RE
07:55pJapan household spending falls in March as pandemic pain deepens
RE
07:49pGreen gas could power regional Queensland
PU
07:49pTravel industry regaining confidence
PU
07:44pCALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEV : Biomass Utilization Fund has $17 million to finance Tuolumne County businesses
PU
07:31pJapan's March real wages fall for first time in three months
RE
07:24pIOWA STATE REVOLVING FUND : SRF IUP Applications Now Being Accepted Electronically srf-iup@dnr.iowa.gov
PU
07:24pNet International Reserves as at end-April 2020
PU
07:19pALMONTY INDUSTRIES : is Interviewed by Oswald Salcher
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3OVINTIV INC. : ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group