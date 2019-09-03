Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis' blindness therapy Luxturna

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 08:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

(Reuters) - Novartis AG's gene therapy for blindness, Luxturna, is recommended for use on England's public health service, the country's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday.

Novartis owns the rights to sell the one-time gene therapy developed by Spark Therapeutics outside the United States.

The decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) comes as a boost to the Swiss drugmaker, which had come under regulatory scrutiny for data discrepancy issues related to its $2 million gene therapy, Zolgensma.

Novartis has been expanding into gene and cell therapies for rare diseases and licensed Luxturna last year, for $105 million upfront, up to another $65 million in milestone payments, and royalties on sales.

The gene therapy, injected directly into the retina, won EU approval last November, to treat patients suffering from inherited retinal dystrophy caused by RPE65 gene mutations, a rare genetic disorder that causes vision loss and usually leads to blindness.

In England, Luxturna carries a price tag of 613,410 pounds ($753,083.46) per patient, but the treatment is available to England's National Health Service at a confidential discount, NICE said.

The treatment was labeled too expensive in the United States by non-profit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), which
last year said it should cost about 50% to 75% less than its list price. (https://reut.rs/2ks7XCh)

The drug, which works by introducing a healthy copy of the defective RPE65 gene into the retinal cells, is priced at $850,000, or $425,000 per eye in the United States, making it one of the costliest drugs.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50pChina service sector activity rises to three-month high - Caixin PMI
RE
09:49pGlobal regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA
RE
09:41pGlobal regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA
RE
09:34pAsia stocks dip after poor U.S. data stokes recession fears
RE
09:26pEXCLUSIVE : OxyContin maker prepares 'free-fall' bankruptcy as settlement talks stall
RE
09:25pGoogle target of new U.S. antitrust probe by state attorneys general
RE
09:24pTESLA AUTOPILOT ENGAGED IN 2018 CALIFORNIA CRASH; DRIVER'S HANDS OFF WHEEL : Ntsb
RE
09:23pFacebook brings face recognition to all users, discontinues 'Tag Suggestions'
RE
09:16pWalmart halts ammunition sales for assault-style rifles; Kroger calls for gun safety
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD : CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX:CDV) Makes Key Appointment Ahead of Project Development
2MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
3OKLO RESOURCES LTD : OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
4GENERAL: AFT: Amended Constitution Opens in a new Window
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 5

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group