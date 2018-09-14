Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK court says Ukraine-Russia $3 billion Eurobond case should go to trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 04:53pm CEST

LONDON/KIEV (Reuters) - Britain's court of appeal ruled on Friday that Ukraine had a justiciable defence in a $3 billion (2.29 billion pounds) Eurobond case that was originally brought by Russia and said the case should be allowed to go to full trial.

The decision in effect sets aside a lower court judgement that went in favour of Russia in March 2017, when a judge ruled the case, centred around money Moscow lent to Kiev in 2013, should not proceed to trial because Ukraine had not offered a defence that was justiciable - or capable of being settled in court.

The latest ruling found that one of the four arguments presented by Ukraine met this test. It gives both sides the right to turn to the UK Supreme Court, and Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said her country would take that step.

If the Supreme Court, which is likely to hold a hearing in the first half of 2019, also agrees that the case should go to full trial, the case will be heard at the UK's High Court.

The debt is structured as a Eurobond governed by English law. Moscow wants the bond to be repaid in full but Kiev argues that Russia should have participated in a 2015 restructuring of other Ukrainian Eurobonds.

Ukraine disputed the validity of the loan on various grounds but the appeal court ruled that one of its arguments, related to duress arising from Russian aggression, particularly with regard to Crimea, was justiciable.

"It would be unjust to permit ... Russia to proceed to seek to make good the contract claim without Ukraine being able to defend itself by raising its defence of duress at trial," the court of appeal judges said in their judgement, given on Friday.

They said it was desirable for the case to go to trial "to allow the whole pattern of alleged threatening behaviour by Russia to be assessed in its full context".

A statement from Ukraine's legal counsel, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP, said: "The Court of Appeal ... has in allowing Ukraine's appeal unanimously overturned the decision of Mr Justice Blair, and found that Ukraine's defence of duress is justiciable and should be the subject of a trial."

Ukraine also won a stay on the debt repayment until the Supreme Court decision and the court ordered that interim costs paid to Russia following the earlier ruling should be repaid to Kiev.

Russia's government, the sole holder of the notes, is represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP.

It played down the significance of the ruling, with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noting the court had backed only one of Ukraine's four arguments.

Aside from arguing the debt was contracted under duress, Ukraine had based its defence on the argument that the borrowing, made by former president Viktor Yanukovych, had not been properly authorised and had been subject to terms and conditions that were not spelled out in the contract.

It had also argued that non-payment was a countermeasure against interference in its economy and territory following Moscow's military 2014 intervention and annexation of Crimea.

The prices of Ukraine's bonds rose across the curve after the news, with issues maturing in 2024 and 2026 up around half a percent.

(Reporting by Claire Milhench; additional reporting by Marc Jones and Sujata Rao in London and Darya Korsunskaya in Moscow)

By Claire Milhench and Natalia Zinets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pU.S. imposes sanctions on Thai company it accuses of aiding Iran
RE
05:12pDollar bounces on solid U.S. data, higher yields
RE
05:11pVIDEO : SinglePoint Bitcoin Wallet SingleCoin Approved for Production and Release Through iOS and Android
GL
05:09pTariffs threaten market-leading tech, consumer stocks
RE
05:08pECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Staff statement following the first post-programme mission to Greece
PU
05:08pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : .S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Meets With Dr. Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the Rssian State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM
PU
05:06pRussia Raises Interest Rates to Boost Ruble -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
5CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.