Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UK court throws out Nigerian oil corruption case against Shell, Eni

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 11:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

An English court threw out a $1.1 billion (£903.49 million) case Nigeria had brought against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni related to a dispute over the OPL 245 oilfield, a court document showed on Friday, while a related trial in Italy continues.

The Nigerian government filed the case in 2018 at a commercial court in London alleging payments made by the companies to get the oilfield licence in 2011 were used for kickbacks and bribes.

Justice Butcher said in his ruling seen by Reuters that the High Court "must decline jurisdiction over the action against" Shell and the other defendants.

Eni, which has said it did nothing wrong, had no immediate comment. A Shell spokeswoman said the company welcomed the decision.

"We maintain that the 2011 settlement... related to OPL 245 was a fully legal transaction with Eni and the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN)," she said.

A spokesman for Nigeria said it was "naturally disappointed the Court has declined jurisdiction".

"Nigeria continues to support the criminal proceedings underway in Milan ... we intend to seek permission to appeal this decision (in London)," the spokesman said.

The OPL 245 oilfield is also central to a corruption trial in Milan -- in which former officials from the companies and, in Eni's case, some current ones, are on the bench -- as well as court proceedings Nigeria started against JP Morgan, which processed some of the payments in question.

The bank has said it considers the allegations against it "unsubstantiated and without merit".

"Today's judgement shifts the focus back to the...trial of Shell and Eni that is still continuing in Italy and we hope will conclude later this year," said Barnaby Pace of anti-corruption campaign group Global Witness.

The Shell spokeswoman said that the group did not believe there was a case to answer.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Additional reporting by Libby George, Ron Bousso, Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -0.58% 8.174 Delayed Quote.-40.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.87% 34.94 Delayed Quote.-45.76%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.68% 14.68 Delayed Quote.-43.51%
WTI -3.11% 32.895 Delayed Quote.-45.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pGLOBANT : New Globant Report Explores How to Reinvent Industries for Today's Unanticipated "New Normal"
PR
12:41pCASTLIGHT HEALTH : Launches New Solution For Safely Navigating Workforce Health and Re-entry Strategies Addressing COVID-19
PR
12:40pKENMARE RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
12:40pSEC Charges Owner of Film Distribution Company with Defrauding Publicly Traded Fund
NE
12:38pAMERICAN STATES WATER CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:37pUN Sanctions Notice - 21 May 2020
PU
12:37pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Researchers Demonstrate Grain-size Gas Sensor with Bloodhound-like Sensing Capabilities Ideal for Wearable or Drone-…
PU
12:36pKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
12:36pRitter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Expected Closing of Merger Transaction with Qualigen, Inc.
GL
12:35pICELANDAIR : Collective Bargaining Agreement with FIA approved
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group