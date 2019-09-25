UK credit card lending growth weakest since 2015 - UK Finance

Credit card lending by major banks slowed to an annual growth rate of 3.3% in August from 3.8% in July, the slowest rate since February 2015.

Net mortgage approvals for house purchase dropped to 42,576 in August on a seasonally adjusted basis from 43,303 in July, though this is still 9% higher than mortgage approvals a year earlier on this measure.

Moreover, the total number of mortgages approved - which includes refinancing of existing home loans and other lending secured on property - rose to its highest since December 2016 at 83,332.

Net mortgage lending - which tends to lag approvals - jumped to 3.646 billion pounds from 2.666 billion pounds, its highest since March 2016.

