Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK eases cash call cap to help coronavirus-hit companies raise cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 06:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: City of London financial district can be seen, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in London

Existing investors in UK-listed companies will be allowed to buy a bigger share of rights issues, in a move that could make it easier for firms hit by the coronavirus epidemic to raise cash.

Under current "pre-emption" rights best practice, existing investors have first refusal on up to 10% of a rights issue in proportion to what they already hold.

The Pre-Emption Group of listed companies, investors and intermediaries in Britain said on Wednesday the "unparalleled" economic situation meant investors clearly wanted companies to have access to the capital they need to maintain solvency.

"In order to help companies raise equity capital in these difficult circumstances, the Pre-Emption Group (PEG) recommends that investors, on a case-by-case basis, consider supporting issuances by companies of up to 20% of their issued share capital on a temporary basis," the group said in a statement.

Doubling pre-emption rights until the end of September is aimed at making it more attractive for existing investors in a company to put more money into a business they already know.

Going above 20% would require a company to issue a prospectus, a time-consuming task if cash was needed quickly.

Gary Simmons, a managing director at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), a banking industry body, said the move was welcome given some companies would likely need to raise capital quickly, and within limited market windows.

PEG said it would reconvene before the end of September to assess how companies and investors have responded to the flexibility.

Following the end of the temporary period, it will also carry out a wider review of the how the additional flexibility was used by companies, it said.

PEG added the change did not mean it intended, under normal circumstances, to alter the current practice of existing investors being allowed to buy up to 5% of a general cash call and up to 5% for a specific purpose - or up to 10% of the total.

PEG is based at Britain's Financial Reporting Council, which regulates company auditors and governance.

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:01aMAWSON RESOURCES : April 01, 2020 Mawson Announces Exercise Of Participation Rights Read more
PU
06:59aEU proposes short-time work scheme to avoid lay-offs amid epidemic
RE
06:56aOil majors slash 2020 spending by 20% after prices slump
RE
06:51aDollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn
RE
06:51aSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Sail - bhilai steel plant registers 42% growth in 260 metre rail panel production & overall 30% growth in prime rails production
PU
06:50aTree Leads Today Sees 595% Growth Year Over Year
SE
06:49aDollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn
RE
06:48aThai digital payments nearly double in March amid virus outbreak
RE
06:46aFactory activity plunges as coronavirus shock deepens
RE
06:41aBritain set to decide on new coal mine this month - developer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
2AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group