Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK economy picks up in January but remains in low gear ahead of Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction cranes are seen above a refurbished Mill building in the city centre of Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy picked up in January after a weak December but the bigger picture remained one of growth stuck in low gear ahead of Brexit, official data showed.

The country's giant services industry more than reversed its fall in December and there was a turnaround in manufacturing which has shown other signs of factories ramping up their stocks to hedge against the risk of a chaotic Brexit.

Gross domestic product in January alone jumped by 0.5 percent, its biggest increase since December 2016, more than reversing a 0.4 percent fall in December.

Smoothing out the volatility, growth in the three months to January held at a sluggish 0.2 percent, the same pace as in the last three months of 2018.

"Across the latest three months, growth remained weak with falls in manufacture of metal products, cars and construction, repair work all dampening economic growth," Rob Kent-Smith, an ONS statistician, said.

Britain's economy looks set for its weakest growth in 10 years in 2019, even if it pulls off a last-minute deal to smooth its exit from the European Union, according to Bank of England projections.

With Brexit little more than two weeks away, Prime Minister Theresa May, armed with fresh reassurances from the EU, will try again on Tuesday to overcome deep opposition in parliament to her plan to take Britain out of the bloc.

If Britain leaves the EU without a deal, it could suffer a major shock to the economy.

May has opened up the possibility of a delay to the scheduled March 29 Brexit date if her plan is defeated.

Tuesday's data showed that the services sector - which accounts for about 80 percent of Britain's private sector economy - grew by 0.3 percent in January after a 0.2 percent fall in December. That left growth in the sector over the three months up a touch at 0.5 percent.

Manufacturing output grew for the first time in seven months in January, up by a monthly 0.8 percent from December.

An ONS official was unable to comment on whether the rise was linked to other signs of stockpiling by British manufacturers who are worried that a no-deal Brexit could cause port delays and hurt their production schedules.

Over the three months to January, manufacturing output remained weak, down by 0.7 percent.

Total industrial production also turned around on a monthly basis but fell over the three-month period.

Construction, which accounts for about 6 percent of Britain's economy, reversed its fall in December to grow by 2.8 percent in January in monthly terms.

There were signs that the slowdown in the global economy was weighing on Britain too.

The country's deficit in its trade in goods was the biggest since mid-2017 at 13.084 billion pounds.

Exports in the three months to January fell by 0.7 percent while imports were up 2.0 percent in volume terms.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aDollar falls as Brexit hopes boost investor demand for riskier FX
RE
05:51aUK Economy Rebounded in January
DJ
05:50aDollar falls as Brexit hopes boost investor demand for riskier FX
RE
05:50aCIBJO CONFÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONAL : releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades
PU
05:49aStocks, pound rally as tweaked Brexit deal soothes investor worries
RE
05:45aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Working for our future through social justice and decent work
PU
05:45aITIF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION F : Budget Cuts to Federal R&D Invite Economic and Strategic Decline, Says Leading Tech Think Tank
PU
05:45aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Commission to Consolidate Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Drive
PU
05:45aMomentum Slips for Auto Import Tariffs
DJ
05:39aVW CEO hopeful a Brexit deal will be reached
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.