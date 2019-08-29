Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK economy weakest since 2012 as Brexit fears mount - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:23am EDT
People walk through the financial district of Canary Wharf, London, Britain 28 September 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - A gauge of Britain's economic health slumped to an almost seven-year low in August, dragged down by deepening pessimism among services companies, retailers and consumers who expect inflation to rise sharply as the Brexit crisis escalates.

The European Commission said on Thursday its Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Britain fell to 92.5 from 94.3 in July, its lowest level since September 2012.

The drop came despite an uptick in morale in the struggling manufacturing sector, towards which the ESI is heavily weighted.

British manufacturers, who account for about 10% of the country's economy, are facing the possibility of a no-deal Brexit which is likely to hurt their supply chains, plus a slowdown in the global economy.

Overall, the ESI added to signs that Britain's economy could struggle to rebound meaningfully from its contraction in the second quarter, the first time it shrank since 2012.

Until recently, consumers had largely taken Brexit in their stride, helped by wages that have been growing at the fastest pace in more than a decade and modest inflation.

That helped to support growth at a time when many companies were cutting back on investment because of uncertainty about Brexit. But it also left the economy reliant on consumer spending.

"August's ... survey of UK business and consumer confidence raises concern that the consumer sector may soon succumb to the malaise that has taken hold in the manufacturing sector," Gabriella Dickens, economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said.

(GRAPHIC: UK economic sentiment - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/1/605/601/uk%20economic%20sentiment.png)

The European Commission said inflation expectations among British consumers hit their highest level since 1990, possibly reflecting the pound's fall to its lowest level in three years against other currencies in the first half of August.

The public's expectations for the economy were the lowest since December 2011, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESI GROUP 0.97% 31.3 Real-time Quote.11.71%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.08% 0.9072 Delayed Quote.0.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : to issue banknotes with Dr. Reza Baqir's signature from August 30, 2019 (29-08-2019)
PU
03:36pBANCO DE MEXICO : Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on August 15, 2019
PU
03:33pDollar General Up Over 9%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
03:31pSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : For the first time in 2018 the insurance companies paid over EUR 1.5 billion in gross claims
PU
03:26pTSX on pace for fourth day of gains on upbeat trade comments
RE
03:23pUK economy weakest since 2012 as Brexit fears mount - survey
RE
03:23pArgentine peso gets knocked lower, country risk soars as government eyes debt 'reprofiling'
RE
03:21pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel
PU
03:21pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Access to and Use of Leave
PU
03:20pBest Buy's sales forecast falls short as tariffs loom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group