UK economy will take time to return to normal after lockdown - Sunak

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday it would take time for the economy to get back to normal even when the government's coronavirus shutdown is lifted.

"It is not obvious that there will be an immediate bounce-back," Sunak told lawmakers, saying the retail sector, for example, would still face restrictions when it reopens.

"In all cases, it will take a little bit of time for things to get back to normal, even once we have reopened currently closed sectors."

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; Writing by William Schomberg, editing by William James)