Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK employers hire staff at fastest pace in five months - REC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:44am CEST
FILE PHOTO: People cast long shadows in the winter sunlight as they walk across a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district of London

LONDON (Reuters) - British employers hired permanent staff at the fastest rate in five months in August, a recruiters' body said on Friday, but it questioned how long this would continue in the face of uncertainty about Brexit.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) report also showed starting salaries for permanent staff picked up last month at the second-fastest pace in more than three years.

Overall the monthly survey, produced with data firm IHS Markit, added to signs of a tightening labour market in Britain, with companies struggling to find the workers they need.

Net migration of European Union nationals into Britain has fallen markedly since British voters opted to leave the bloc in a June 2016 referendum.

But employment has continued to grow strongly and the unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest levels since the mid-1970s.

"How long our labour market can defy gravity if the shape of our future trading arrangements with the EU remain unclear is the big question," REC chief executive Neil Carberry said.

"Companies are starting to implement contingency plans now -- and those who aren't will need to step up progress."

Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to strike a deal with the EU on Britain's departure from the bloc, raising the prospect of an economically damaging Brexit in less than seven months' time.

Despite the fall in unemployment, official wage growth measures have not risen notably although they are largely in line with the forecasts of the Bank of England. It raised interest rates last month, saying it saw signs of inflation pressure from the labour market.

Official data last month showed net migration of European Union citizens into Britain fell to its lowest level since 2012 in the year to March, but this was more than outweighed by a record influx of non-EU citizens.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44aUK employers hire staff at fastest pace in five months - REC
RE
02:43aDollar slips vs. yen, Trump seen challenging Japan on trade issues
RE
02:42aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : City still clear of swine fever
PU
02:41aSmith & Wesson parent company defends directors, sways Glass Lewis
RE
02:37aDOUG LAMALFA : LaMalfa Supports Legislation to Increase Small Scale LNG Exports
PU
02:33aJapan's Nidec sees electric vehicles driving profits as it plans for future
RE
02:32aAsia shares hit 14-month lows, yen advances on trade jitters
RE
02:31aJapan's Nidec sees EVs driving profits as it plans for future
RE
02:18aGlobal trade war threatens to derail modest euro zone growth - Reuters poll
RE
02:00aJapan household spending rises slightly, offers hope for Abe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.