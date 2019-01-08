Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK employers hire staff at slowest pace since April 2017 - REC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 08:07pm EST
Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British employers hired permanent staff in December at the slowest rate since April 2017, adding to a signs the economy has cooled ahead of Brexit, a survey of recruitment consultants showed on Wednesday.

The report from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and accountants KPMG report also showed growth in starting salaries for permanent staff slowed for a third month running, although it remained high by historical standards.

"It's no surprise that growth in new permanent jobs dropped to its lowest level in almost two years last month, because economic uncertainty is now affecting companies' hiring plans," REC chief executive Neil Carberry said.

The terms of Britain's departure from the European Union, scheduled for March 29, remain unclear as legislators are expected next week to vote down the divorce deal that May struck with the EU in November.

Business chiefs and investors fear leaving the EU without a deal would slow trade, spook financial markets and dislocate supply chains for the world's fifth-largest economy.

REC said a shortage of candidates had hampered growth in permanent job placements last month, with some employers saying Brexit uncertainty was making people reluctant to change jobs and discouraging workers from moving to Britain from elsewhere in Europe.

Almost all the growth in permanent staff placements took place in southern England, especially outside London, with little increase in central or northern areas, REC said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:11pChina's yuan to break seven per dollar in six months - FX strategists
RE
09:01pApple cuts first-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Nikkei
RE
08:52pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:46pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:35pDollar edges lower as U.S.-China trade optimism lifts Aussie
RE
08:34pDollar edges lower as U.S.-China trade optimism lifts Aussie
RE
08:28pMexico holds firm in fuel theft fight as shortages worsen
RE
08:14pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : to Develop Infrastructure as an Asset Class and Catalyze ESG Investing Principles in ...
PU
08:07pUK employers hire staff at slowest pace since April 2017 - REC
RE
08:02pAsian shares edge up on U.S.-China trade optimism, oil climbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2Chinese state media says any U.S.-China trade agreement must involve 'give and take'
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.