Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK employers offer staff biggest pay rises for 10 years - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 10:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker holds his briefcase as he walks across London Bridge in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British employers have offered staff the biggest pay rises in 10 ten years in early 2019, a survey of companies suggested on Thursday, adding to signs that historically low unemployment is beginning to translate into faster wage growth.

Annual wage deals agreed this month stood at a median 2.8 percent, compared with awards of 2.0 percent in December, according to preliminary figures collected by pay data firm XpertHR.

Official data on Tuesday showed British workers' pay grew at the fastest pace in over 10 years, up 3.4 percent, contrasting with other signs of an economic slowdown ahead of Brexit, as unemployment holds at its lowest rate since the mid-1970s.

"Despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit outcomes, the first pay awards of 2019 are moving in a very positive direction," XpertHR pay and benefits editor Sheila Attwood said.

XpertHR's wage settlement data tends to show slower rates of growth than official data, which also factors in salary increases that workers receive when they change job.

The Bank of England has said it expects pay growth to improve and its chief economist Andy Haldane said in October that there were signs of a "new dawn" for wage increases.

Assuming a relatively smooth Brexit transition, the Bank of England has said it will need to raise interest rates gradually to offset inflation pressures from the labour market.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43pChina's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pMalaysia Dec CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.4% Expected
DJ
11:13pOil prices fall on worries fuel demand to stall amid slowing global growth
RE
11:13pJapan's KDDI considering investing in Kabu.com Securities - sources
RE
11:07pMalaysia's December inflation steady at 0.2 percent year-on-year, below forecast
RE
11:06pHammond calls for business support after Brexit
RE
11:02pDOLLAR INDEX : hampered by global growth, trade war worries; Aussie slips
RE
10:58pCitadel's Griffin buys New York condo for record $238 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.