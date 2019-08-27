Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK employers want more staff, but fear shortages as Brexit nears - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 07:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past an employment centre in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British employers plan to hire more staff even as they remain pessimistic about the economy in the run-up to Brexit, according to a survey published on Wednesday which showed no sign of a weakening of the strong labour market.

But the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) said severe skill shortages remained, especially in the public sector, and the government's proposed restrictions on European Union workers after Brexit could make them worse.

Hiring intentions improved for permanent staff in the short and medium term, the REC survey showed.

Economists are watching for any signs that employers might cut back on hiring as the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline nears.

A fall in unemployment to its lowest rate since the mid-1970s has helped Britain's economy to outperform most analysts' expectations over the three years since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

REC said despite the stronger hiring plans, 46% of employers were concerned that they would be unable to find enough suitable candidates, especially among firms seeking workers with health and social care skills.

Within the public sector, 45% of employers said they had no spare capacity in their workplace, highlighting an immediate need to take on new staff.

"EU workers are an integral part of our health and social care system and the UK workforce as a whole," Tom Hadley, REC's director of policy and campaigns, said.

"It is essential that the government has in place a sensible transition towards an evidence-based immigration policy to help reassure employers and EU citizens."

The government of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it plans to introduce "a new, fairer immigration system" after Brexit that prioritises skills rather whether migrant workers are from the EU.

The REC survey of 609 UK employers took place between May 7 and July 25.

(Reporting by Molly Millar; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.02% 0.90279 Delayed Quote.1.06%
REC LTD 1.47% 145.1 End-of-day quote.17.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/28Canada's energy regulator to consider delay to Enbridge pipeline plan
RE
08/28Third of UK's top companies to cut executive pensions - investor body
RE
08/28UK employers want more staff, but fear shortages as Brexit nears - survey
RE
08/28After blacklisting, U.S. receives 130-plus license requests to sell to Huawei - sources
RE
08/28AFTER BLACKLISTING, U.S. RECEIVES 130-PLUS LICENSE REQUESTS TO SELL TO HUAWEI : sources
RE
08/28UK to spend more on services, but stick with budget rules - Javid
RE
08/28HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Biweekly Status Update
AQ
11:53pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing CEO eyes major aircraft order under any U.S.-China trade deal
RE
11:21pPhilip Morris and Altria in merger talks as Marlboro fades and e-cigs light up
RE
11:20pPhilip Morris and Altria in merger talks as Marlboro fades and e-cigs light up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2PURDUE PHARMA IN DISCUSSION ON $10 BILLION-$12 BILLION OFFER TO SETTLE OPIOID LAWSUITS: sources
3Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
4SANDSPRING RESOURCES LTD. : SANDSPRING RESOURCES : Closes Private Placement
5Newchip Partners with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group