Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UK engineer Senior posts loss as pandemic, Boeing's 737 crisis weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:51am EDT

British engineer Senior Plc shelved its interim dividend on Monday as it swung to a first-half loss, weighed by higher costs and as sales were hammered by coronavirus-led production cuts across the air industry and other manufacturing partners.

The company, which counts planemaker Boeing and heavy equipment maker Caterpillar as some of its biggest customers, has been plagued by back-to-back crises - first, the 737 MAX groundings last year, and then the pandemic-induced slump in global air travel.

Senior has so far laid off employees and furloughed some more to ride out the crisis.

Other Boeing suppliers, including Spirit Aerosystems and France's Safran, have also been hit, while fellow aerospace engineer and GKN-owner Melrose also plans to cut jobs.

"The coronavirus pandemic has had a profound effect on our markets and customers, and we anticipate that the impact will be with us for some time to come," said Senior Chief Executive Officer David Squires.

The company, which supplies parts such as airframes and engine build-up tubes to planemakers, said sales in its aerospace division fell by nearly a third in the six months ended June 30 at constant currency.

The segment is Senior's biggest, accounting for about 73% group revenue in the first half, and consists of 18 operations.

Boeing and Airbus both slashed production of some of their jets, and Caterpillar, considered a bell weather for economic activity, also expects equipment demand to remain weak.

Senior's pretax loss stood at 136.3 million pounds, compared with a profit of 26.5 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.74% 62.18 Real-time Quote.-52.48%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.44% 158 Delayed Quote.-51.50%
CATERPILLAR INC. -2.82% 132.88 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC -3.60% 86.18 Delayed Quote.-64.49%
SAFRAN -0.02% 89.1 Real-time Quote.-35.02%
SENIOR PLC -3.60% 52.2 Delayed Quote.-69.81%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. -3.74% 19.57 Delayed Quote.-73.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:10aFLATEX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:09aFire breaks out briefly at russia's norilsk nickel power station, killing one worker - company statement
RE
03:08aGold soars to record high as virus fears lift safe-haven demand
RE
03:08aTUI boosts finances with $226 million sale and leaseback on 737 MAX jets
RE
03:08aCurrency swap agreement between the Bank of Mongolia and the People's Bank of China has been extended until 2023
PU
03:08aMAN : publishes figures for the first half of 2020
PU
03:08aAZBIL : Subsidiary in Thailand Opens Solution and Technology Center — Established to Provide Next-generation Intelligent Services Using IoT and AI —
PU
03:07aNordex shares jump on $474 million project pipeline sale
RE
03:07aHSBC : first-half YoY net profits fall 77%
AQ
03:06aKENYA AIRWAYS : Govt Says Tanzanians Welcome to Kenya
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : Q2 & HY 2020 Results
5FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group