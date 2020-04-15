Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK extends cut-off date for state wage payments after protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 11:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London

Britain's finance ministry extended on Wednesday the cut-off date for its multi-billion-pound scheme to pay 80% of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off due to the coronavirus shutdown after protests from people who stood to miss out.

The eligibility cut-off date for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was extended to March 19, the day before the scheme was announced, from a previous date of Feb. 28.

Employees who began their jobs after Feb. 28 would now qualify, benefitting over 200,000 people, the ministry said.

The support mechanism, which pays furloughed workers up to 2,500 pounds ($3,124.50) per month for at least three months, is expected to be fully operational next week, it said.

The scheme is designed to discourage firms, many of whom have been effectively shuttered by the government's lockdown, from laying off staff.

It is the centrepiece of the government's attempts to limit the economic damage and make for a faster recover once the restrictions are lifted.

On Tuesday, Britain's independent budget forecasting office estimated that 30% of employees will be covered at a cost of 42 billion pounds ($52 billion) to the public finances. Around a fifth of that amount would flow back to the finance ministry in the form of income tax and national insurance contributions.

(reporting by William Schomberg and William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aFrance Raises Funding Needs, Debt Issuance for 2020
DJ
11:37aDollar jumps as investors seek safety after dismal U.S. data
RE
11:37aBerkshire Hathaway to take Occidental shares instead of cash dividends
RE
11:37aDollar jumps as investors seek safety after dismal U.S. data
RE
11:35aCapacity Partners with Kai’s Organics to Deliver Essential Sanitization Items to New York
SE
11:34aJet fuel demand to remain low for years as airlines buckle up for tough ride
RE
11:31aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman attends the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting
PU
11:30aBank of America gives dour economic outlook, profit falls
RE
11:29aU.S. CRUDE STOCKS JUMP BY A RECORD 19 MILLION BARRELS AS REFINERS CUT BACK : Eia
RE
11:28aBank of America gives dour economic outlook, profit falls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
3ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML reports 2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group