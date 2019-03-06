Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK faces very difficult tariffs choices after no-deal Brexit - business minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:05am EST
Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark is seen outside of Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will face very difficult choices over trade tariffs if it leaves the European Union without a transition deal on March 29, business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.

Broadcaster Sky News reported late on Tuesday that Britain's government was planning to slash tariffs on 80-90 percent of goods if it left with no deal, which would benefit consumers but damage the competitiveness of many British factories and farms.

Britain currently has tariff-free access to European Union markets, and benefits from EU trade deals with other countries. But its exports will automatically face EU tariffs if it crashes out of the EU on March 29 without transition arrangements.

Businesses want to know if Britain, the world's fifth largest economy, will impose reciprocal tariffs on imports from the EU. If not, tariffs would have to be lifted on imported goods from most other countries under World Trade Organization rules.

"There is a very difficult set of choices that have to be made if we were to leave without a deal," Clark told the BBC.

"Either you are making things more expensive that previously came in tariff-free from the EU, or in some cases ... undermine the industry," Clark said, citing the need for tariffs on what he described as unfairly cheap Chinese ceramics exports.

Unilaterally scrapping tariffs would also reduce Britain's leverage to encourage other countries to lower tariffs on British exports, he added.

Sky said Prime Minister Theresa May's senior ministers had privately agreed to scrap tariffs on almost all goods other than the most sensitive areas such as cars, beef, lamb and dairy products.

Britain's Department for International Trade said no final decision had been made, and Clark said lawmakers would only be told about proposed tariffs if a majority vote next week in favour of leaving the EU without a deal.

"Work is continuing on developing and finalising those tariff schedules but they will be published ... once we knew that we were leaving without a deal on March 29," he said.

The government's priority was to ensure that on Tuesday lawmakers supported an amended version of a Brexit withdrawal plan which they overwhelmingly rejected on Jan. 15, he added.

Clark had lobbied colleagues in favour of tariffs on car imports to protect Britain's automotive industry, while environment and farming minister Michael Gove had made the case for agricultural tariffs, Sky said.

Brexit supporters view regaining the ability to set an independent trade policy as one of the main advantages of leaving the EU, arguing that Britain will have more success negotiating trade deals with other regions on its own.

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Kate Holton and David Milliken

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-141 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(001-141)
PU
05:36aUK will set out 'no deal' tariffs if we get to that scenario - Fox
RE
05:34aCHINA'S FEBRUARY EXPORTS SEEN FALLING MOST IN TWO YEARS, IMPORTS DOWN AGAIN : Reuters Poll
RE
05:32aEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : will sign today its new headquarters agreement with the French authorities
PU
05:30aOECD Sees Limited Growth Boost From U.S., China Trade Deal
DJ
05:25aGlobal economic growth forecasts cut again by OECD
RE
05:22aAFRICAN UNION : ECOSOCC Communique on the Escalated Call for removal of Economic Sanctions on the Republic of Zimbabwe
PU
05:22aROMANIA : Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports rehabilitation and extension of regional water supply and sanitation services in Alba County
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler Group meets targets in 2018
3APPLE : APPLE : Dialog Semi expects single-digit revenue hit after Apple deal
4Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, shale oil output forecasts
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.