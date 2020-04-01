Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK factories suffer biggest hit since 2012 at onset of coronavirus crisis - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 04:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of workers at the mill of Tata Steel in Port Talbot

Output from Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at the fastest pace since the euro zone debt crisis in March as the spread of coronavirus led to a spiralling of delays and hammered business confidence, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The final version of the IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slumped to 47.8 -- its lowest since July 2012 -- from 51.7 in February, slightly weaker than a preliminary "flash" reading of 48.0 recorded earlier in March.

Transport delays and raw materials shortages led to the steepest increase in vendor lead times in the PMI's 28-year history and business optimism slumped to the lowest level on record. Job losses were the most severe since July 2009.

"The effects were felt across most of manufacturing, with output falling sharply in all major sectors except food production and pharmaceuticals," Rob Dobson, a director at IHS Markit, said.

"The transport sector, which includes already-beleaguered car-makers, suffered the steepest downturn."

The survey was conducted March 12-26, including the days immediately after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a shutdown of much of the country's economy on March 23.

A final version of IHS Markit's survey for Britain's dominant services sector, which has been hardest hit by the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses, is due to be published on Friday.

Many economists have predicted Britain's economy, like others around the world, is heading for a contraction of possibly 10% or more in the second quarter, worse even than during the Depression nearly century ago.

In the hope of keeping companies alive while the shutdown lasts, Britain's government has announced ten of billions of pounds worth of stimulus and 330 billion pounds of state loan guarantees. The Bank of England has ramped up its bond-buying and cut interest rates to an all-time low of 0.1%.

Dobson said there was one slightly more positive detail in Tuesday's survey: manufacturers expected to see output higher in one year's time.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aMONEX EUROPE : A mixed beginning to an uncertain second quarter for FX and macro markets
PU
05:20aChinese buyers snap up U.S. oil purchases at widest discounts ever
RE
05:19aEuro zone jobless rate hits 12-year low on eve of virus measures
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aWorkers Return to China's Factories, but Coronavirus Hurts Global Demand -- Update
DJ
05:11aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:07aWorld markets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:06aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:05aGhana slashes GDP forecast over coronavirus shock
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group