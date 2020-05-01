Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK factories suffer worst month in three decades - IHS Markit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:42am EDT
Workers assemble cars at the plant for the Mini range of cars in Cowley, near Oxford

By David Milliken

British manufacturers suffered the biggest fall in output and orders for at least three decades in April, as measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus sent the economy into a steep downturn, a survey showed on Friday.

April's final IHS Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) confirmed the bleak picture painted in a flash estimate released on April 23.

The headline activity index fell to a record-low 32.6 from March's 47.8, broadly in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll and the earlier flash estimate of 32.9.

"Huge swathes of industry were hit hard by company closures, weak global demand, lockdowns and social distancing measures in response to COVID-19. The only pockets of growth were seen at firms making medical and food products," said Rob Dobson, a director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

The output component - which IHS Markit says gives a more accurate picture of the scale of the decline - plummeted to an all-time low of 16.3 from 43.9 the month before. Numbers below 50 represent a fall in output at a majority of manufacturers.

Earlier on Friday, trade body Make UK said it feared factory output could more than halve during the current quarter, and said more than 80% of its members had suffered a fall in orders.

A separate survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed that in the three months to April private-sector activity dropped by the most since July 2009.

Britain's economy went into lockdown on March 23. Although people may still travel to work if they cannot work from home, factories have struggled with a general fall in demand.

IHS Markit said the fall in factory orders in April was the biggest since its survey began in 1992.

Total economic output could fall by more than a third during the second quarter - a drop with no precedent in modern times - according to a scenario published by the government's budget forecasters last month.

Britain's government is due to review the lockdown next week. But so far ministers have said there are no grounds for a relaxation yet, as the official death toll nears 30,000.

"The outstanding question remains how long the current restrictions will need to remain in place, and which sectors can start to safely reopen," Dobson said.

"The pressure is mounting, as the longer the global economy remains in lockdown the greater the cost to industry will grow, and the greater the likelihood that more jobs will be cut."

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54aSMS : COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SMS Group
PU
05:54aCOVID-19 : Civil registration as an ‘essential service'
PU
05:54aDatabase of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages
PU
05:50aUK risks destroying aviation industry with no support - Heathrow boss
RE
05:44aChinese yuan falls on US tariff threat; Australian dollar sinks
RE
05:42aSpanish GDP, pummelled by coronavirus pandemic, to contract 9.2% in 2020
RE
05:41aECB here to close spreads after all, Lane says as economy shrinks
RE
05:40aChinese yuan falls on U.S. tariff threat; Australian dollar sinks
RE
05:32aGlobal stocks fall further after Trump's China tariff threat
RE
05:30aPoor stay poor, rich get richer? Virus aid weighs on EU market competition
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS : Market Update
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group