Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK finance minister awards 600 million pounds to housing fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2019 | 06:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Property sale signs are seen outside of a group of newly built houses in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said he would make 600 million pounds available to support the building of 50,000 new homes by investing in necessary infrastructure, the latest spending pledge by the new government.

Javid said the money would go to the Housing Infrastructure Fund which helps to build road, rail links and schools to make an area viable to accommodate more housing.

Javid said the spending would help deliver five new projects in London and in the counties of Essex and Bedfordshire, which are near the capital.

"We need the roads, rail links, and schools to support the families living in those homes, which is why I set up a fund to put in place the infrastructure to unlock new homes in these areas," he said in a statement on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a raft of spending pledges since he was elected by Conservative Party members in July, sparking speculation that he will call a national election shortly after Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aUK finance minister awards 600 million pounds to housing fund
RE
04:21aChina unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12:49aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers - sources
RE
12:48aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers - sources
RE
12:28aPetronas says begun restarting Saudi-Malaysian refinery CDU
RE
08/16Deforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact
RE
08/16Court leaves PG&E with sole right to submit bankruptcy plan
RE
08/16PES up against the clock to sell Philadelphia refinery in cash crunch
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
2D.R. HORTON : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain
3WALMART INC. : A Fast-Food CEO Hires His Way, With Advisers' Help
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Loui..
5MACY'S : Big Retail Makes Room for Used Clothes -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group