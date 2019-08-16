UK finance minister says he wants to take advantage of low debt costs - Times

"It is obvious to me that when you've got some of the lowest rates on government debt this country has ever seen, I wouldn't be doing my job if I wasn't thinking seriously about how do we use (that opportunity)," Javid, who took office last month, told The Times newspaper.

Javid added that a no-deal Brexit would "require a significant economic package as a response", including measures to boost both demand and the supply capacity of the economy.

