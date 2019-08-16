Log in
UK finance minister says he wants to take advantage of low debt costs - Times

08/16/2019 | 02:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said in an interview published late on Friday that he is looking at how best to take advantage of record-low borrowing costs when he sets out his first budget later this year.

"It is obvious to me that when you've got some of the lowest rates on government debt this country has ever seen, I wouldn't be doing my job if I wasn't thinking seriously about how do we use (that opportunity)," Javid, who took office last month, told The Times newspaper.

Javid added that a no-deal Brexit would "require a significant economic package as a response", including measures to boost both demand and the supply capacity of the economy.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.60% 0.91332 Delayed Quote.2.75%
UK finance minister says he wants to take advantage of low debt costs - Times
