Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK firms cut borrowing again through BoE COVID facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 10:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks walk past the Bank of England

Bank of England lending to businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak fell for a second week running since the programme launched in March.

The BoE said its holdings of commercial paper - a form of short-term debt issued by large companies - dropped to 16.186 billion pounds as of June 3 from 18.979 billion pounds the week before.

Holdings of commercial paper can fall if it matures and the company that issues it chooses not to refinance with the BoE.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41aCESI Insides – The impact of Covid19 on living and working conditions in EU with Daphne Ahrendt, Senior Research Manager on Social Policies at Eurofound.
PU
10:41aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Employment and Labour on payment of UIF Coronavirus Covid-19 claims
PU
10:36aGermany finally splurges, but not without fresh criticism
RE
10:35aEnel CEO says any single fiber network in Italy needs to be independent
RE
10:32aU.S. jobless claims dip below 2 million, road to recovery rocky
RE
10:31aU.S. jobless claims dip below two million, road to recovery rocky
RE
10:31aEL EN S P A : .En. Spa Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
10:30aTech stocks have been a winning bet, but investors worry it will fade
RE
10:27aTSX falls on oil weakness, dismal trade data
RE
10:25aCanada Merchandise Trade Deficit Widens in April to C$3.25 Billion--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : German auto stimulus to boost VW's electric push
3XXL ASA : XXL ASA : - Minutes from Annual General Meeting
4U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer's weed killer
5FINNAIR OYJ : FINNAIR OYJ : sells 80% of its reduced Aug.-Sept. Greece holiday offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group