UK firms cut borrowing again through BoE COVID facility

Bank of England lending to businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak fell for a second week running since the programme launched in March.

The BoE said its holdings of commercial paper - a form of short-term debt issued by large companies - dropped to 16.186 billion pounds as of June 3 from 18.979 billion pounds the week before.

Holdings of commercial paper can fall if it matures and the company that issues it chooses not to refinance with the BoE.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Estelle Shirbon)