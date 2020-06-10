Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK firms shelve investment and hiring plans in May, IoD says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 05:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London

British company directors' investment and hiring intentions sank to their lowest in more than three years last month, even as their broader confidence edged up slightly from a record low struck last month when COVID-19 restrictions were greatest.

The Institute of Directors said its monthly sentiment survey showed business leaders' confidence in the economy rose to -60 in May from -67 in April, which was the lowest reading since the survey began in July 2016.

But both investment and hiring intentions sank to their lowest in the survey's history.

"It's too early to say we've turned the corner," IoD chief economist Tej Parikh said. "Revenue isn't expected to pick up, which means investment and hiring plans are very much on hold."

The IoD figures are broadly in line with other business surveys which have shown a small pick-up in activity since April, when coronavirus restrictions were heaviest.

Official due data on Friday is likely to show economic output in April was more than a fifth lower than the year before, according to a Reuters poll of economist.

Restrictions on businesses in England are steadily being lifted, though for some sectors such as hospitality there is no clear timetable for when operations can return to normal.

The IoD said the government should give tax breaks and grants to companies that needed to revamp their business models.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pU.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods
RE
05:48pCOVID-19 : Africa in urgent need of affordable broadband internet
PU
05:47pUK firms shelve investment and hiring plans in May, IoD says
RE
05:43pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Calls on Lawmakers to Help Farmers Through Food System Shockwave
PU
05:36pBetter three months late than never for Fed 'Main Street' loans, Powell says
RE
05:21pEurope's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
RE
05:18pUtilities Shares Sink as Fed Maintains Policy -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:17pFed vows to support U.S. economy's 'long road' to recovery after dire 2020
RE
05:17pFed vows to support U.S. economy's 'long road' to recovery after dire 2020
RE
05:17pCommunications Services Shares Slip as Deals Are in Focus -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
5S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group