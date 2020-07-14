UK fraud office launches review after judge says director fell for flattery

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The UK Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) said on Monday it would launch a review after its head was
rebuked by a London judge for being vulnerable to flattery from
a freelance agent during a high-profile bribery investigation
into oil consultancy Unaoil.
Judge Martin Beddoe said SFO head Lisa Osofsky and senior
colleagues had "taken the bait" when an American agent acting
for the prominent Ahsani family, which ran Unaoil, had promised
to secure guilty pleas in the British investigation into other
Unaoil managers.
The SFO should have had "nothing to do" with David Tinsley,
who was not the lawyer of a defendant, or employed by a U.S.
government agency, but was a "freelance agent who was patently
acting only in the interests of the Ahsanis", he said.
"DT (David Tinsley) was not hesitant in flattering Ms
Osofsky and talking up her talents, and unfortunately Ms Osofsky
made herself vulnerable to them," Beddoe said.
The SFO said it accepted the criticisms and that a review
was in hand, but stressed that the judge had found no evidence
of bad faith or unlawful behaviour.
"A review will be conducted into this matter, and a protocol
covering contact with non-legal representatives has been put in
place," it added.
The judgment was made public on Monday after reporting
restrictions were lifted on the convictions of two former Unaoil
managers, Ziad Akle and Stephen Whiteley, after a London trial.
Tinsley established contact with Osofsky and other senior
SFO staff around September 2018, saying he wanted to mend a
frayed relationship between the SFO and FBI and "build something
great", according to the judgment, after a bruising court battle
in Italy in 2018 over who would prosecute Saman Ahsani.
Saman, Unaoil's former chief operating officer, and his
brother Cyrus, the company's former chief executive, pleaded
guilty in the United States last year.
On Feb. 4, 2019, Tinsley sent an article to Osofsky, a dual
national British American and former FBI lawyer, with the
message "mercy means valuing relationships over rules". Osofsky
responded that the message was "inspiring", according to the
judgment.
Beddoe said he was not sure what the expression meant and
cautioned that he had not seen the full communications.
"...but if it is an invitation or excuse not to apply the
rule of law before the application of mercy, I doubt that it has
proper application to the work of the SFO," he said.
Tinsley, a retired U.S. drug enforcement (DEA) supervisory
special agent who founded Miami-based investigative company 5
Stones Intelligences, said his comments had been taken out of
context by Akle's lawyers.
They had been designed to show how moved he had been by
Osofsky's "extraordinary kindness" to an SFO officer facing a
challenging personal period, he said, adding that to suggest
otherwise was "shameless".
The insight into the backdrop to the criminal inquiry came
to light after Akle's lawyers argued that their client faced an
unfair trial because of the SFO's behaviour.
Beddoe, who rejected Akle's application in January, noted
there was no evidence that the SFO gave Tinsley any sensitive
information or that Akle acted against his own interests.
Akle's lawyers said on Monday they would refer his
conviction to the Court of Appeal.
