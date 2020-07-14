Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK fraud office launches review after judge says director fell for flattery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:01am EDT

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Monday it would launch a review after its head was rebuked by a London judge for being vulnerable to flattery from a freelance agent during a high-profile bribery investigation into oil consultancy Unaoil.

Judge Martin Beddoe said SFO head Lisa Osofsky and senior colleagues had "taken the bait" when an American agent acting for the prominent Ahsani family, which ran Unaoil, had promised to secure guilty pleas in the British investigation into other Unaoil managers.

The SFO should have had "nothing to do" with David Tinsley, who was not the lawyer of a defendant, or employed by a U.S. government agency, but was a "freelance agent who was patently acting only in the interests of the Ahsanis", he said.

"DT (David Tinsley) was not hesitant in flattering Ms Osofsky and talking up her talents, and unfortunately Ms Osofsky made herself vulnerable to them," Beddoe said.

The SFO said it accepted the criticisms and that a review was in hand, but stressed that the judge had found no evidence of bad faith or unlawful behaviour.

"A review will be conducted into this matter, and a protocol covering contact with non-legal representatives has been put in place," it added.

The judgment was made public on Monday after reporting restrictions were lifted on the convictions of two former Unaoil managers, Ziad Akle and Stephen Whiteley, after a London trial.

Tinsley established contact with Osofsky and other senior SFO staff around September 2018, saying he wanted to mend a frayed relationship between the SFO and FBI and "build something great", according to the judgment, after a bruising court battle in Italy in 2018 over who would prosecute Saman Ahsani.

Saman, Unaoil's former chief operating officer, and his brother Cyrus, the company's former chief executive, pleaded guilty in the United States last year.

On Feb. 4, 2019, Tinsley sent an article to Osofsky, a dual national British American and former FBI lawyer, with the message "mercy means valuing relationships over rules". Osofsky responded that the message was "inspiring", according to the judgment.

Beddoe said he was not sure what the expression meant and cautioned that he had not seen the full communications.

"...but if it is an invitation or excuse not to apply the rule of law before the application of mercy, I doubt that it has proper application to the work of the SFO," he said.

Tinsley, a retired U.S. drug enforcement (DEA) supervisory special agent who founded Miami-based investigative company 5 Stones Intelligences, said his comments had been taken out of context by Akle's lawyers.

They had been designed to show how moved he had been by Osofsky's "extraordinary kindness" to an SFO officer facing a challenging personal period, he said, adding that to suggest otherwise was "shameless".

The insight into the backdrop to the criminal inquiry came to light after Akle's lawyers argued that their client faced an unfair trial because of the SFO's behaviour.

Beddoe, who rejected Akle's application in January, noted there was no evidence that the SFO gave Tinsley any sensitive information or that Akle acted against his own interests.

Akle's lawyers said on Monday they would refer his conviction to the Court of Appeal.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 42.14 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
WTI -0.30% 39.415 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aChina says to sanction Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sale
RE
04:31aGlobal shares retreat as coronavirus surges, Sino-US tensions rise
RE
04:28aUK economy limps out of COVID-19 slump in May
RE
04:26aChina posts first import growth since pandemic, exports also up
RE
04:25aHungarian prime minister seeks parliament's backing in EU budget talks
RE
04:24aFaced with COVID-19, highest number of Australians tap retirement funds since April
RE
04:21aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : It is Crucial to Propose a Social Compact Based on a Broad and Participatory Dialogue to Face the Present Contingency and Rethink the Post COVID-19 Reactivation
PU
04:17aAustrian banks well capitalised but eastern Europe could hurt them -ONB
RE
04:15aEuro zone banks expect to tighten access to credit in third quarter, ECB says
RE
04:14aSouth Korea to spend $95 billion on green projects to boost economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Results of the Option to Receive the Final 2019 Dividend in Shares
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Hyundai Motor Group head says Hyundai, Kia to sell one million EVs in 2025

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group