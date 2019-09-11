Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK freelancer earnings stagnate in second quarter - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 09:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at a laptop while sitting in a Starbucks in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Earnings of highly skilled freelancers in Britain stagnated in the second quarter as Brexit uncertainty hit demand for their work, according to a survey that contrasted with strengthening pay growth among employees.

Freelancers account for more than two million of the 4.9 million people in self-employment in Britain, a group that now makes up 15% of all employment.

Official data on their earnings are infrequently published, something labour economists say is increasingly a blind spot in economic data because of the rapid growth of the self-employed sector.

The quarterly average earnings among the top categories of freelancers rose to 20,480 pounds in the April-June period from 20,474 pounds in the first quarter, a 0.1% increase, according to the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE) trade body and online freelancer portal People Per Hour.

Official data on Tuesday showed Britain's workers received their biggest pay rises in more than 11 years this summer as the unemployment rate fell back to its lowest since the mid-1970s, even as the political crisis over Brexit deepened.

IPSE said confidence was draining from freelancers as the Brexit crisis escalates, chiming with surveys of businesses.

"We find a freelance sector that is flatlining in the face of Brexit," Ryan Barnett, IPSE's economic policy advisor said.

"Pay, too, has dropped sharply from the Q4 2018 surge, as has the amount of work freelancers are getting."

Average day rates charged by freelancers also barely rose in the second quarter, the survey showed.

The survey polled 955 managerial, professional and technical freelancers between June 26 and July 12.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.89294 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pJapan's machinery orders slip as trade gloom hits business spending
RE
09:53pTrump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:46pForever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing -- 2d Update
DJ
09:43pOil rises as U.S., China swap concessions in trade war, inventories fall
RE
09:33pGE begins divestment of Baker Hughes with $2.7 billion share sale
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pUK freelancer earnings stagnate in second quarter - survey
RE
09:07pMexico sees diminished threat of U.S. tariffs after effort to curb migration
RE
09:06pSino-U.S. trade thaw sparks risk rally, euro awaits ECB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES : Stabilis Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Resale of S..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group