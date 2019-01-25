Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK fund trade body wants 'sustainable investment' clarity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 03:31am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's fund industry trade body on Friday proposed a voluntary product label for sustainable investment funds to help retail investors and their advisers make more informed choices in what is a growth area of the market.

It also wants the industry to agree to the meaning of commonly used terms such as 'environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration' and 'impact investing', and assess how members currently describe what they do to clients.

The move comes as the European Union discusses rules to tighten up how asset managers behave amid concerns the lack of a framework was misleading investors.

The Investment Association said it would consult with its more than 250 members, who collectively manage 7.7 trillion pounds in assets, and close the consultation on March 1.

"Social and environmental change is happening faster than ever before. The asset management industry is at a critical juncture in embracing sustainability as a defining feature of the investment landscape," IA Chief Executive Chris Cummings said in a statement.

"With sustainability and responsible investment becoming an increasing priority for today’s investors, this consultation is an important step forward in gathering the views of the industry with the ultimate aim of bringing greater clarity to savers."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aEarnings lift stocks, euro recovers from dovish ECB comments
RE
04:55aGerman business morale declines in January as economy suffers downturn - Ifo
RE
04:53aNearly half WTO members agree to talks on new e-commerce rules
RE
04:52aUK mortgage lending slows in December - UK Finance
RE
04:52aEarnings lift stocks, euro recovers from dovish ECB comments
RE
04:50aVolkswagen to create battery production unit in push for e-cars mass production
RE
04:47aGerman government slashes 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.0 percent - sources
RE
04:44aGerman Business Sentiment Drops to 3-Year Low, Signaling Downturn
DJ
04:40aVodafone 'pauses' Huawei deployment in its core network
RE
04:39aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR TRAD : 75 countries launch WTO talks on e-commerce
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
4TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
5VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : 3Q Revenue Fell, Backs Full-Year Guidance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.