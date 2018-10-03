Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK funds body seeks 'urgent action' on EU retail fund rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 08:57am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's asset management trade body on Tuesday called for urgent action to fix "failings" in the design of European Union rules governing how retail investment funds are marketed.

The EU's Packaged Retail Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) regulation contained "flaws" including around how funds needed to describe trading costs, the Investment Association said, mirroring complaints from its European peer.

Initially applied to funds including investment trusts after going live in January, the rules are eventually set to be expanded to include other funds.

In July, Britain's markets regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, raised its own concerns and launched an investigation into the impact of PRIIPs, seeking comment from industry participants.

In response, the IA said while PRIIPs set out to help investors by providing greater transparency and comparability across funds, the need to provide fund performance scenarios and cost calculations was "potentially highly misleading".

As a result, the IA said it wanted the FCA to immediately suspend and replace those flawed calculation methodologies currently being used and delay the extension of PRIIPs until a better solution is found.

"Urgent action is now needed by the FCA to address the flawed methodologies of PRIIPs which are having harmful consequences for savers and investors," Chris Cummings, Chief Executive of the Investment Association, said.

"The FCA rightly called for evidence of investor detriment caused by the new rules. It has been delivered. The case is now proven and it's time for action."

Cummings said the IA had offered pragmatic solutions to the FCA and wanted to work with it and other regulators to find a solution that delivered "crystal clear cost transparency".

It is unclear, however, if the FCA would be willing to unilaterally change how an EU rule is applied without formal endorsement from Brussels, particularly as Britain's future trading relations with the bloc after Brexit next March have yet to be determined.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Huw Jones; editing by David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12aEuro lifted off six-week low by Italian budget speculation
RE
10:05aEuro zone business growth eases in September to a four-month low - PMI
RE
10:01aCINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : enhances cryptocurrency trading solution with GAP600 transaction service
AQ
10:00aEUROZONE : Final Services PMI as estimates at 54.7
09:58aStrong German services growth offsets weak manufacturing in September - survey
RE
09:58aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Suresh Prabhu reviews progress of Sectoral Export Promotion Strategy
PU
09:52aItalian stocks, banks lead Europe as budget deficit fears quelled
RE
09:49aJapan's output exceeds capacity the most in decade, inflation still a riddle
RE
09:38aBANK OF THAILAND : Monetary Policy Report, September 2018
PU
09:37aLiberia central bank denies it lost $100 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
2After lean years, Big Oil is under pressure to spend
3RENAULT : RENAULT : entices car owners to ditch diesel
4INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Completes At-The-Market Offerings
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent Music files for Nasdaq IPO, first-half revenue surges

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.