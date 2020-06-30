Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK furlough scheme spending passes 25 billion pounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Daffodils are seen flowering near the Treasury building in London, Britain

Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday it had spent more than 25 billion pounds on a furlough programme that is supporting 9.3 million jobs.

In a weekly update, the Treasury said claims under its Job Retention Scheme - which pays 80% of salary costs for furloughed staff - had risen to 25.5 billion pounds as of June 28 from 22.9 billion pounds the week before.

Banks had lent small businesses 29.5 billion pounds of 100% state-backed loans, up about 1.5 billion pounds from the previous week. Larger firms had received 11.1 billion pounds from the government's main lending scheme, with the biggest companies getting an extra 2.3 billion pounds.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10aUK furlough scheme spending passes 25 billion pounds
RE
05:09aDomestic consolidation to drive Asia M&A revival during coronavirus fallout
RE
05:09aBANK OF THAILAND : Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in May 2020Mr.Santi RungsiyaphornratanaSenior Director, Southern Region Office
PU
05:06aAsia stocks up as China PMI, U.S. data help cap strong quarter despite virus woes
RE
05:05aCoronavirus strikes down global M&A as companies keep their distance
RE
05:00aEUROZONE : Core CPI Flash Estimate as estimates at 0.8%
05:00aEUROZONE : CPI Flash Estimate higher than estimates at 0.3%
04:57aShell to write down as much as $22 billion after coronavirus hit
RE
04:54aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Feed Enzymes Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025
PU
04:47aHong Kong May retail sales plunge 32.8% year-on-year as coronavirus weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
4EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group