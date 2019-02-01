Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK government begins 'serious work' on UK staying in EU customs union - The Independent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:14pm EST
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London

(Reuters) - British officials have begun "serious work" on the UK staying in a permanent EU customs union as a way to rescue the Brexit deal, the Independent newspaper reported on Friday.

Preparations for the customs union are underway at a high level with some Cabinet ministers pushing Prime Minister Theresa May to accept that she would have to drop her opposition to a customs union to get Labour parliament members to back her deal, the Independent said, citing a "well-placed Whitehall source."

“There is serious work going on about a customs union. We need to be prepared, so we are ready if the politics moves in that direction," the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn wants Britain to be in a permanent customs union with the EU after Brexit, something May has opposed so far, saying it would hinder Britain's ability to pursue independent trade deals around the world.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pUtilities Down After Strong Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:20pCommunications Services Down After Mixed Earnings Season -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pUK government begins 'serious work' on UK staying in EU customs union - The Independent
RE
05:11pTech Slightly Lower After Amazon Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07pConnecticut Governor Staffs Up in Effort to Turn Around the Economy
DJ
05:05pFinancials Up After Strong Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:00pCanadian dollar rises to three-month high as oil rallies, yield spreads narrow
RE
04:58pConsumer Cos Down After Weak Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
5GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD : GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Provides Construction Update and Increases Capa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.